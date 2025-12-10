 Yungblud Announces Dune Rats As Special Guests For January Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Yungblud announces 2026 Australian tour for IDOLS World Tour.

Yungblud announces 2026 Australian tour for IDOLS World Tour.

Yungblud Announces Dune Rats As Special Guests For January Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2025

in News

Yungblud will return to Australia in January 2026 for his largest national tour to date, and Brisbane’s long-running punk outfit Dune Rats have been confirmed as special guests for the full run. The announcement follows significant demand across the country, with Perth and Brisbane selling out quickly, an additional Brisbane show added, and Sydney upgraded to Qudos Bank Arena due to overwhelming interest.

Yungblud heads back to Australia after releasing One More Time, his collaborative EP with Aerosmith. The EP debuted at number one on four Billboard album charts and also reached number one in the UK. The release includes a reimagined version of Wild Women featuring country star Lainey Wilson, marking another chapter in Yungblud’s expanding global profile. The 2026 tour will be his first Australian visit since the completion of several high-profile international commitments throughout 2024 and 2025.

Dune Rats will perform at every date of Yungblud’s Idols The World Tour in Australia. The Brisbane trio have built a formidable reputation over more than 15 years, maintaining a steady presence in the Australian punk landscape while expanding their international reach. Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2014, establishing their DIY aesthetic and high-energy approach.

Their breakthrough came in 2017 with The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit, which entered the ARIA Albums Chart at number one. The band soon became a fixture on major festival line-ups including Splendour In The Grass, Laneway, and Groovin The Moo. That momentum carried through to 2022 with the ARIA-nominated Real Rare Whale, followed by international touring across Europe, North America, South Africa, and the UK.

In 2024 they released If It Sucks, Turn It Up, which sharpened their sound and reaffirmed their standing as one of Australia’s most durable punk acts. The album supported a sold-out co-headline tour with American punk band FIDLAR, adding another milestone to their long running career.

The tour announcement coincides with the Australian debut of Yungblud: Idols, a world-exclusive photography exhibition created by British photographer Tom Pallant. The exhibition will appear at Behind The Gallery in Newtown from 7 to 11 January 2026.

Yungblud: Idols presents a curated selection of previously unseen images documenting the artist’s private and public creative world. Pallant has been a long-time collaborator and trusted visual partner, capturing Yungblud’s backstage moments, rehearsal sessions, and live performances. The exhibition traces the evolution of an artist who has become one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary alt-rock, offering fans an intimate view of his artistic development.

Yungblud 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 10 January, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW, Lic. All Ages
Tuesday 13 January, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC, Lic. All Ages
Thursday 15 January, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA, Lic. All Ages
Saturday 17 January, Riverstage, Brisbane QLD, Sold Out
Sunday 18 January, Riverstage, Brisbane QLD, New Show, Lic. All Ages
Tuesday 20 January, Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA, Sold Out

Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/yungblud

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Victor Wooten And The Wooten Brothers performing live in Australia.
Victor Wooten And The Wooten Brothers Return To Australia In February

Victor Wooten And The Wooten Brothers will return to Australia in February, continuing a remarkable legacy that began in the 1960s. Their 2023 Australian debut was met with packed rooms and broad acclaim, and the upcoming tour promises another rare opportunity to witness one of the world's tightest musical families performing at full strength.

32 minutes ago
Ensiferum Winter Storm Over Australia Tour 2026 promotional image
Ensiferum Announce Winter Storm Over Australia Tour For May 2026

Ensiferum will bring their Winter Storm Over Australia tour to local fans in May 2026, marking the Finnish band's long-awaited return and celebrating their 30th anniversary.

3 hours ago
Dave Announces The Boy Who Played The Harp Australian Tour 2026
Dave Announces The Boy Who Played The Harp 2026 Australian Tour

British rap innovator Dave will return to Australia in June 2026, with a new arena tour celebrating his chart-topping album The Boy Who Played The Harp. The visit marks his first national run since 2021, when he toured We're All Alone In This Together to sold-out crowds and cemented his place as one of the defining storytellers of his generation.

24 hours ago
Aled Jones MBE Announces Intimate Australian Tour, Tickets On Sale 10 Dec.
Welsh Superstar Aled Jones MBE Announces Australian Tour

Beloved Welsh tenor and broadcaster Aled Jones MBE will return to Australia in 2026 for an intimate national tour that promises music, stories, and nostalgia. The tour, his eighth down under, will visit regional and capital venues across the country, giving audiences close-up access to the songs and memories that have shaped his four decade career.

1 day ago
Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams performing live on stage
Boney M Set Australia For Final Curtain Tour In April 2026

Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams will return to Australia in April 2026 for The Final Curtain Tour, a national run that will celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most successful disco groups of all time. The tour will feature all the major hits, including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Sunny, Rivers Of Babylon, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home and Brown Girl In The Ring, performed with a full live band.

1 day ago
Superheaven announce Australian tour with Angel Du$t
Superheaven Announce First Australian Tour In More Than A Decade With Angel Du$t

Superheaven will return to Australia in April and May for their first local shows in more than ten years, the tour pairing the Pennsylvanian heavyweights with the genre-bending Angel Du$t. The run brings two of the most forceful voices from the grunge revival and melodic hardcore movement together for a series of high-energy dates across five cities. The announcement follows a period of renewed activity for Superheaven, including new music, expanded touring plans and a revived focus on the sound that helped define their rise.

1 day ago
Thaikkudam Bridge performing live with full ensemble on stage
Thaikkudam Bridge Announce Australian Tour For March 2026

Thaikkudam Bridge, one of India's most dynamic live collectives, will return to Australia in March 2026 with a run of headline shows across Eora, Naarm and Tarndanya. The tour, presented by Blaide.live, will showcase the band's high-intensity fusion of Indian classical traditions, folk influences and hard rock power, delivered through a 15-member ensemble with nine vocalists and six instrumentalists.

1 day ago