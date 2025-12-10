Yungblud Announces Dune Rats As Special Guests For January Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Yungblud will return to Australia in January 2026 for his largest national tour to date, and Brisbane’s long-running punk outfit Dune Rats have been confirmed as special guests for the full run. The announcement follows significant demand across the country, with Perth and Brisbane selling out quickly, an additional Brisbane show added, and Sydney upgraded to Qudos Bank Arena due to overwhelming interest.

Yungblud heads back to Australia after releasing One More Time, his collaborative EP with Aerosmith. The EP debuted at number one on four Billboard album charts and also reached number one in the UK. The release includes a reimagined version of Wild Women featuring country star Lainey Wilson, marking another chapter in Yungblud’s expanding global profile. The 2026 tour will be his first Australian visit since the completion of several high-profile international commitments throughout 2024 and 2025.

Dune Rats will perform at every date of Yungblud’s Idols The World Tour in Australia. The Brisbane trio have built a formidable reputation over more than 15 years, maintaining a steady presence in the Australian punk landscape while expanding their international reach. Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2014, establishing their DIY aesthetic and high-energy approach.

Their breakthrough came in 2017 with The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit, which entered the ARIA Albums Chart at number one. The band soon became a fixture on major festival line-ups including Splendour In The Grass, Laneway, and Groovin The Moo. That momentum carried through to 2022 with the ARIA-nominated Real Rare Whale, followed by international touring across Europe, North America, South Africa, and the UK.

In 2024 they released If It Sucks, Turn It Up, which sharpened their sound and reaffirmed their standing as one of Australia’s most durable punk acts. The album supported a sold-out co-headline tour with American punk band FIDLAR, adding another milestone to their long running career.

The tour announcement coincides with the Australian debut of Yungblud: Idols, a world-exclusive photography exhibition created by British photographer Tom Pallant. The exhibition will appear at Behind The Gallery in Newtown from 7 to 11 January 2026.

Yungblud: Idols presents a curated selection of previously unseen images documenting the artist’s private and public creative world. Pallant has been a long-time collaborator and trusted visual partner, capturing Yungblud’s backstage moments, rehearsal sessions, and live performances. The exhibition traces the evolution of an artist who has become one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary alt-rock, offering fans an intimate view of his artistic development.

Yungblud 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 10 January, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW, Lic. All Ages

Tuesday 13 January, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC, Lic. All Ages

Thursday 15 January, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA, Lic. All Ages

Saturday 17 January, Riverstage, Brisbane QLD, Sold Out

Sunday 18 January, Riverstage, Brisbane QLD, New Show, Lic. All Ages

Tuesday 20 January, Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA, Sold Out

Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/yungblud

