Celebrating Queen Australian Tour Features iOTA, Mark Williams, Jason Singh and Glenn Cunningham - Noise11.com

Relive the iconic music of Queen as iOTA, Mark Williams, Jason Singh (Taxiride) and Glenn Cunningham perform a 20-song setlist of the band’s greatest hits across Australia

by Paul Cashmere

Celebrating Queen is set to bring the timeless songs of Queen to Australian stages in July and August 2026, featuring some of the country’s most accomplished vocalists. This special tribute concert promises a full band experience, delivering the power, drama and joy that has made Queen one of the world’s most beloved rock acts.

The lineup features iOTA, Mark Williams, Jason Singh from Taxiride and Glenn Cunningham, each bringing their own distinct vocal style to the anthems that have shaped generations. Unlike typical tribute shows, Celebrating Queen aims to honour the band’s artistry and legacy, presenting a fully immersive performance rather than relying on costumes or impersonation.

The show’s setlist spans 20 of Queen’s most celebrated songs, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, Radio Ga Ga and We Are The Champions, among others. Fans can expect a dynamic journey through Queen’s catalogue, capturing the energy of their studio recordings and the theatricality of their live performances.

Queen’s music has endured because of its combination of complex arrangements, theatrical flair and unforgettable melodies. From Freddie Mercury’s commanding stage presence to Brian May’s signature guitar tone, the band created songs that have become cultural touchstones. Celebrating Queen draws on this legacy, presenting each song with attention to detail while allowing the performers to bring their own interpretation and musicianship to the stage.

The tour marks a celebration of Queen’s influence on Australian audiences, many of whom first encountered their music through radio, film soundtracks and live tours. By assembling a roster of prominent Australian vocalists, Celebrating Queen emphasises both the universal appeal of the songs and the local talent capable of performing them with skill and reverence.

Fans attending can anticipate an evening that moves seamlessly between high-energy rockers and intimate ballads. Highlights such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Somebody To Love showcase vocal virtuosity, while tracks like We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions provide moments for audience participation, echoing the communal spirit of Queen concerts worldwide.

Setlist includes:

Another One Bites The Dust

A Kind Of Magic

Bicycle Race

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Don’t Stop Me Now

Fat Bottomed Girls

Hammer To Fall

I Want To Break Free

Killer Queen

Love Of My Life

Play The Game

Radio Ga Ga

Save Me

Somebody To Love

The Show Must Go On

We Are The Champions

We Will Rock You

Who Wants To Live Forever

You’re My Best Friend

Under Pressure

Australian Tour Dates 2026

Friday 17th July, BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Friday 24th July, ADELAIDE, The Gov

Saturday 25th July, PERTH, Rosemount

Friday 7th August, MELBOURNE, 170 Russell

Saturday 8th August, SYDNEY, Metro Theatre

Tickets: Pre-sale starts Tuesday 10th March, 10am AEDT. General public on sale Tuesday 10th March, 10am AEDT via Metropolis Touring.

