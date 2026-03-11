Australian Rock Collective Plays Eagles' Hotel California On National Tour - Noise11.com

Australian Rock Collective will celebrate The Eagles’ classic album Hotel California with a full-album performance and greatest hits set across Australia this June.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian Rock Collective will return to the road this June with a new national tour dedicated to one of the most enduring albums in rock history. The all-star Australian group will perform Hotel California in its entirety, alongside a set of classic songs from the catalogue of Eagles, when the tour travels around the country.

The performances will revisit the landmark 1976 album Hotel California, widely regarded as one of the defining records of the classic rock era. Released at a time when Eagles were transitioning from country rock pioneers to one of the biggest bands in the world, the album produced enduring songs including Hotel California, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane. It went on to sell tens of millions of copies globally and remains one of the most recognisable albums in popular music.

For Australian Rock Collective, the tour represents another chapter in a project that has become a celebration of rock history through the perspective of musicians who helped shape Australia’s own contribution to the genre.

The group is made up of four highly respected Australian artists, Kram of Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Mark Wilson of Jet and Davey Lane of You Am I. Collectively the four musicians have amassed 33 ARIA Awards and 16 Top Ten ARIA Albums through their work with their respective bands, all of which played a significant role in defining Australian rock across the past three decades.

ARC was formed in 2014 after the four friends were invited to perform together at the World Cup in Brazil. What began as a one-off collaboration quickly developed into a long-running musical partnership built on shared influences and decades of touring experience.

Since then, the project has evolved into a live celebration of influential rock albums. Their concerts have featured full performances of some of the most respected records in modern music, including Abbey Road and Let It Be by The Beatles, Harvest by Neil Young, The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin.

Those shows have taken ARC to major concert halls and theatres around Australia, offering audiences the rare opportunity to hear classic albums played live by musicians who approach the material with both technical precision and the enthusiasm of lifelong fans.

Davey Lane said the group relishes the opportunity to take on another iconic recording. “Strap yourselves in and be our esteemed guests as we set the controls for the heart of the sunny Californian state, the spirit of ’76 and one of the greatest selling albums of all time, Eagles’ Hotel California,” Lane said.

“It’s incredibly precise and loose, fast and easy, seemingly. We’re not shy of challenging ourselves and this could be the most challenging yet. We’ve been very lucky to grace some of the greatest Australian venues and concert halls over the last seven years we’ve toured, and we’re limbering up for this to be the biggest tour yet. We might even grow moustaches especially for the occasion.”

The Hotel California album arrived during a pivotal moment in Eagles’ career. The band had already scored major success with earlier albums including Desperado and One Of These Nights, but Hotel California elevated them to a new level of global recognition. Its title track, driven by the intricate twin guitar work of Don Felder and Joe Walsh, remains one of the most celebrated recordings in rock history.

For ARC, the opportunity to interpret such a record brings together decades of musicianship. Each member of the group continues to record and perform with their original bands while also participating in this collaborative project, which has developed its own loyal audience.

The upcoming tour will begin in Brunswick Heads before moving through Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Tickets go on sale on Monday March 16 at 11am local time. Members of My Live Nation will be able to access a presale beginning Friday March 13 at 10am local time.

Australian Rock Collective Plays Eagles – Australian Tour Dates

Friday 5 June, Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick

Saturday 6 June, Brisbane, Concert Hall QPAC

Tuesday 9 June, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 12 June, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Sunday 14 June, Canberra, Llewellyn Hall

Tuesday 16 June, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Thursday 18 June, Sydney, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

Saturday 20 June, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 24 June, Perth, Astor Theatre

Live Nation presale begins Friday 13 March at 10am local time and concludes Monday 16 March at 10am. General public tickets go on sale Monday 16 March at 11am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)