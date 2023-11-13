 ARC To Perform Led Zeppelin IV Live Around Australia - Noise11.com
ARC

ARC - Davey Lane, Mark Wilson, Kram and Darren Middleton

ARC To Perform Led Zeppelin IV Live Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2023

in News

Kram from Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Mark Wilson of Jet and Davey Lane of You Am I will perform Led Zeppelin IV across Australia in 2024.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ was the biggest album for the band. It contained:

Side One:
Black Dog
Rock and Roll
The Battle of Evermore
Stairway To Heaven

Side Two:
Misty Mountain Hop
Four Sticks
Going To California
When The Levee Breaks

Led Zeppelin IV has to date sold over 24 million copies in the USA. It is the fifth biggest selling album of all-time in the USA after Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits’ (38 million), Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million), Eagles ‘Hotel California’ (26 million) and AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ (25 million).

It was only last week the man on the cover of ‘Led Zeppelin IV’, the Wiltshire Thatcher, as identified as Lot Long who lived from 1856-1944.

ARC present ‘LED ZEPPELIN IV’ TOUR 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle – Sunday June 9
Brolga Theatre, Maryborough – Tuesday June 11
Kings Theatre, Caloundra – Thursday June 13
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads – Friday June 14
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Saturday June 15
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba – Tuesday June 18
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul – Friday June 21
State Theatre, Sydney – Saturday June 22
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra – Sunday June 23
Albury Entertainment Centre – Wednesday June 26
Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Friday June 28
Perth Concert Hall, Perth – Sunday June 30

Tickets on sale 12pm Thursday November 16

Live Nation pre-sale: 11am November 15 until 11am November 16

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Easy Fever Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Slipknot
Jay Weinberg Shocked At Sudden Sacking From Slipknot

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg felt "heartbroken and blindsided" after being told he was no longer part of the band.

4 hours ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour For 2024

Macklemore will return to Australia in New Zealand in 2024.

6 days ago
Adam Johnstone of Romero photo from Facebook
Romero Guitarist Adam Johnstone Dies At Age 32

Adam Johnstone, the guitarist for Melbourne band Romero, has died from cancer at age 32.

November 5, 2023
The Beatles Now and Then Video Is A Stunning Production By Sir Peter Jackson

By now you have heard the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’. The video has now arrived.

November 4, 2023
Palace of the King
Palace of The King Deliver Another New Track ‘Tear It Down’

Palace of the King have another new song for 2024 with ‘Tear It Down’ added to the catalogue and contributing to the next album.

November 2, 2023
The Songbirds
The SongBirds To Play Australian Shows In 2024

Erica Canales, Gaby Moreno and Dannielle De Andrea (aka The SongBirds) will perform their own shows in Australia in March 2024, as well as their four days of performances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

November 2, 2023
Elly May Barnes
Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records

Elly May Barnes, the youngest daughter and Jimmy and Jane Barnes, has been signed to ABC Records.

October 30, 2023