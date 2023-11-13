ARC To Perform Led Zeppelin IV Live Around Australia - Noise11.com

Kram from Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Mark Wilson of Jet and Davey Lane of You Am I will perform Led Zeppelin IV across Australia in 2024.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ was the biggest album for the band. It contained:

Side One:

Black Dog

Rock and Roll

The Battle of Evermore

Stairway To Heaven

Side Two:

Misty Mountain Hop

Four Sticks

Going To California

When The Levee Breaks

Led Zeppelin IV has to date sold over 24 million copies in the USA. It is the fifth biggest selling album of all-time in the USA after Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits’ (38 million), Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million), Eagles ‘Hotel California’ (26 million) and AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ (25 million).

It was only last week the man on the cover of ‘Led Zeppelin IV’, the Wiltshire Thatcher, as identified as Lot Long who lived from 1856-1944.

ARC present ‘LED ZEPPELIN IV’ TOUR 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle – Sunday June 9

Brolga Theatre, Maryborough – Tuesday June 11

Kings Theatre, Caloundra – Thursday June 13

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads – Friday June 14

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Saturday June 15

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba – Tuesday June 18

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul – Friday June 21

State Theatre, Sydney – Saturday June 22

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra – Sunday June 23

Albury Entertainment Centre – Wednesday June 26

Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Friday June 28

Perth Concert Hall, Perth – Sunday June 30

Tickets on sale 12pm Thursday November 16

Live Nation pre-sale: 11am November 15 until 11am November 16

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

