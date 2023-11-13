ARC To Perform Led Zeppelin IV Live Around Australia - Noise11.com

Kram from Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Mark Wilson of Jet and Davey Lane of You Am I will perform Led Zeppelin IV across Australia in 2024.
‘Led Zeppelin IV’ was the biggest album for the band. It contained:
Side One:
Black Dog
Rock and Roll
The Battle of Evermore
Stairway To Heaven
Side Two:
Misty Mountain Hop
Four Sticks
Going To California
When The Levee Breaks
Led Zeppelin IV has to date sold over 24 million copies in the USA. It is the fifth biggest selling album of all-time in the USA after Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits’ (38 million), Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million), Eagles ‘Hotel California’ (26 million) and AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ (25 million).
It was only last week the man on the cover of ‘Led Zeppelin IV’, the Wiltshire Thatcher, as identified as Lot Long who lived from 1856-1944.
ARC present ‘LED ZEPPELIN IV’ TOUR 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle – Sunday June 9
Brolga Theatre, Maryborough – Tuesday June 11
Kings Theatre, Caloundra – Thursday June 13
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads – Friday June 14
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Saturday June 15
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba – Tuesday June 18
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul – Friday June 21
State Theatre, Sydney – Saturday June 22
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra – Sunday June 23
Albury Entertainment Centre – Wednesday June 26
Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Friday June 28
Perth Concert Hall, Perth – Sunday June 30
Tickets on sale 12pm Thursday November 16
Live Nation pre-sale: 11am November 15 until 11am November 16
For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE