 Billy Strings Joins Bob Dylan In Washington - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

Billy Strings Joins Bob Dylan In Washington

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2025

in News

Bob Dylan performed ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with Billy Strings in Spokane.

During his latest set at Willie Nelson’s ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ in Spokane, Washington, on May 22, the music legend performed a fresh rendition of his 1967 hit at the piano with the 32-year-old bluegrass rocker on acoustic guitar.

At another stop on the tour, Dylan performed ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ live for the first time in 15 years.

Near the end of his set, on May 13, he dusted of his 1965 classic.

The evening ended with another surprise as Dylan covered The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ to close off the 13-track setlist.

Dylan also performed ‘Forgetful Heart’ for the first time since 2015 and many more live rarities.

Earlier this year, two pages of Bob Dylan’s lyrics sold for more than half a million dollars.

The 83-year-old singer was the subject of a sale from Julien’s Auctions in Nashville, with over 60 items – including photos, music sheets, a guitar, and art work – going under the hammer, generating almost $1.5 million in both in-person and online bidding and sales.

And the typewritten two pages of Dylan’s drafted lyrics to ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ accounted for one third of the total sales, with the winning bidder agreeing to fork out $508,000.

The yellow sheets of paper also included the folk legend’s handwritten annotations to the three drafts of the 1965 songs.

The next highest-selling items were a 1968 oil-on-canvas painting created and signed by the ‘Lay Lady Lay’ singer in 1968 and a custom 1983 Fender guitar which he had owned and played, which went for $260,000 and $225,000 respectively.

All but 10 of the lots were from the personal collection of late music journalist Al Aronowitz, and his son Myles told the New York Times newspaper he’d found Dylan’s lyrics while searching through 250 boxes of his father’s “remarkable” collection over a period of several years.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan Says She Isn’t The Villain

Chappell Roan is taking a stand against accusations she is a "villain" of the pop world.

May 21, 2025
The Lathums supplied Frontier Touring
The Lathums Will Tour Australia For The First Time

Oasis aren’t the only Manchester band on the way to Australia. The Lathums will tour Australia for the very first time in October.

May 15, 2025
Horizon album
Horizon Brings Together John Farnham Band of Stuart Fraser, Brett Garsed and Angus Burchall

The unfamiliar band name Horizon will have a familiar sound as Horizon features three members of the John Farnham Band, Angus Burchall, Brett Garsed and the final recordings of the late Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks.

May 13, 2025
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Teases Classic Hits Sounding Album

Doja Cat's new album 'Vie' will "fully encapsulate" the '70s and '80s - with some "modern twists".

May 13, 2025
Richard J Frankland
Singer Songwriter Poet and Activist Richard J. Frankland Releases ‘Lawbreaker’

Gunditjama man Richard J. Frankland, singer/songwriter/poet and activist, has released a studio version and live version of his new song ‘Lawmaker’.

May 12, 2025
Ruby Rodgers photo by Jesse Lizotte
Ruby Rodgers Premieres ‘Family Tree’ from ‘Crisis’ EP

Ruby Rodgers is taking the family tradition into a third generation with her new song ‘Family Tree’.

May 9, 2025
Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring
Royel Otis Premiere New Song Moody Co-written With Grammy Winning Songwriter Amy Allen

Australian duo Royel Otis (Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) have a new song ‘moody’ co-written with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Allen, the song was produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

May 9, 2025