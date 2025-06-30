South Korean Band Wave To Earth Sets First Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

South Korean indie rock band Wave To Earth will tour Australia for the first time in December 2025.
Wave To Earth formed in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. They have released two albums ‘0.1 Flaws and All’ (2023) and ‘Play With Earth! 0.03’ (2024).
In 2023 Wave To Earth did a 19 date North American tour.
WAVE TO EARTH
0.03 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via: frontiertouring.com/wavetoearth
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 3 July (9am AEST / 11am NZST)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 8 July (9am AEST / 11am NZST)
Saturday 29 November
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 2 December
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 7 December
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
