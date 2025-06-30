South Korean Band Wave To Earth Sets First Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

South Korean indie rock band Wave To Earth will tour Australia for the first time in December 2025.

Wave To Earth formed in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. They have released two albums ‘0.1 Flaws and All’ (2023) and ‘Play With Earth! 0.03’ (2024).

In 2023 Wave To Earth did a 19 date North American tour.

WAVE TO EARTH

0.03 WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2025

Saturday 29 November

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 2 December

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 5 December

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 7 December

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

