South Korean Band Wave To Earth Sets First Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

Wave To Earth supplied Frontier Touring

South Korean Band Wave To Earth Sets First Australia and New Zealand Dates

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2025

in News

South Korean indie rock band Wave To Earth will tour Australia for the first time in December 2025.

Wave To Earth formed in 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. They have released two albums ‘0.1 Flaws and All’ (2023) and ‘Play With Earth! 0.03’ (2024).

In 2023 Wave To Earth did a 19 date North American tour.

WAVE TO EARTH
0.03 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE 
via: frontiertouring.com/wavetoearth
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 3 July (9am AEST / 11am NZST)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 8 July (9am AEST / 11am NZST)

Saturday 29 November
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 2 December
Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 7 December
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

