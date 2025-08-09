Bailey Zimmerman Drops Sophomore Album Different Night Same Rodeo Following Emotional Delay - Noise11.com

Country-pop artist Bailey Zimmerman has finally unveiled his long-anticipated second studio album, Different Night Same Rodeo, on August 8, 2025. The release came after an emotionally charged journey—Zimmerman postponed the launch due to his mother’s illness and dissatisfaction with his original recordings, choosing instead to rework the material until it resonated deeply with his heart and artistry.

The resulting album is raw yet refined—a powerful marriage of storytelling, genre fusion, and vulnerability. It features high-profile collaborations with Luke Combs (“Backup Plan”), Diplo (“Ashes”), and The Kid LAROI (“Lost”).

Building on his breakout debut, Religiously. The Album. (2023), which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, this new work moves him further along his trajectory from blue-collar beginnings to TikTok fame and major-label prominence.

Zimmerman continues his “New to Country Summer Tour,” set to conclude in mid-September, delivering electrifying live performances that span his crossover staples and

fresh new songs drawn from this latest chapter.

A Track-by-Track Breakdown

1. Comin’ In Cold – Raw and introspective, Zimmerman chases a toxic love, drawn to red flags he shouldn’t follow.

2. Ashes – A genre-bending homage co-produced with Diplo, featuring emotive, electronic-tinged production.

3. Chevy Silverado – A nostalgic, heartfelt ode to freedom and memory, wrapped around his beloved old truck that symbolizes teenage dreams.

4. Yours for the Breaking – A mid-tempo blend of vulnerability and resilience, exploring emotional surrender (songwriting credits: Butler, Davis, Fulk, Shawn).

5. Lost (feat. The Kid LAROI) – A pop-tinged collaboration that pulses with late-night energy and emotional reckoning.

6. Holy Smokes – A nostalgic ballad about rebellious teenage love, complete with piano and country-rock flourishes.

7. When It Was – A reflective track steeped in memory and perhaps regret, layered with Zimmerman’s emotive delivery.

8. It’s All Good – A breezy ensemble of acceptance and lighthearted resilience amid life’s chaos (song credits: Beathard, Dorn, Tyndell).

9. Backup Plan (feat. Luke Combs) – A motivational anthem of loyalty and perseverance, delivered with powerful duo vocals.

10. New to Country – A rowdy, defiant track celebrating his unfiltered identity and rustic roots.

11. At the Same Time – A melodic exploration of simultaneous emotions or choices, captured in poetic lyricism.

12. Hell or High Water – A bold, ballad-leaning declaration of commitment set to themes of unwavering devotion.

13. These Nights – Nostalgic and emotional, focusing on late-night reflections and longing.

14. Everything But Up – A hopeful, crescendoing song about rising above challenges.

15. Before You – A romantic or introspective prelude, considering life’s trajectory prior to a pivotal person or moment.

16. Holding On – An emotionally charged stand for resilience and perseverance in trying times.

17. Dare You to Try It – A challenge innately personal, encouraging boldness and risk-taking.

18. Happy Ever After Me – A retrospective close, offering acceptance or peace with one’s journey—even if happily ever after looks different.

Bailey Lynn Zimmerman was born on January 27, 2000, in Louisville, Illinois, a rural town that shaped both his work ethic and his musical tastes. His father, a truck driver, filled long road trips with classic country, while his mother played ’80s rock and hair metal, a blend that would later influence Zimmerman’s signature country-rock sound.

Music wasn’t always Zimmerman’s focus. He learned a little guitar at age nine but spent his youth riding dirt bikes and working blue-collar jobs. After high school, he took work in a meat-packing plant and later on gas pipelines, experiences that grounded his songwriting in working-class authenticity.

In 2021, Zimmerman’s life took a sharp turn when a casual TikTok post changed everything. While making videos about truck customization delays, he uploaded a clip of himself singing Black Stone Cherry’s “Stay.” The post went viral, leading to his original song “Never Comin’ Home,” which racked up millions of views and put him on the country music map.

Zimmerman signed with Warner Music Nashville and Elektra Records, and in 2022 released his debut single, “Fall in Love,” which shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart — the fastest debut to do so since 2015. His follow-up, “Rock and a Hard Place,” became a multi-format hit, reaching the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10. That same year, his EP Leave the Light On became the most-streamed country debut ever.

His first full-length, Religiously. The Album. (2023), debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and achieved multi-platinum status. Zimmerman spent much of that year touring with Morgan Wallen, cementing his live performance credentials.

By 2025, with his second album Different Night Same Rodeo, Zimmerman had evolved into one of modern country’s most compelling new voices — blending heartland storytelling, genre-bending production, and unshakable authenticity.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...