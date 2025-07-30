 Austrian Guitarist Bernth Berthoud Catches Out Fraud Artist Attaching To His Name On Spotify - Noise11.com
Bernth & Charles

Bernth & Charles

Austrian Guitarist Bernth Berthoud Catches Out Fraud Artist Attaching To His Name On Spotify

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2025

in News

With Bernth & Charles two of the hottest guitarists on the internet, with over 4,000,000 followers on their channels, it was only a matter of time until a scammer attached himself to them but he has been caught out.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bernth & Charles:

In a check of his Spotify catalogue, Bernth discovered a fraud artist attached his name and passed it off as a legitimate collaboration.

Bernth tells Noise11.com, “A couple of days ago when I checked out those records that I am supposedly featured on, there was one that I had never seen before and that’s not a good sign when you are featured on an album that you’ve never seen”.

He said he listened to the track and it was shit. “I listened to the track and it was really bad,” he tells Noise11. “I don’t know if it’s a glitch at the moment with distribution with Spotify at the moment. Almost anyone with less distribution could upload a song and then say ‘Bernth actually plays on this song’ as a collaborator and then it just ends up on your Spotify profile and people listen to it thinking its you. That was a little bit scary”.

He soon discovered he wasn’t the only one with the problem. “Since I posted this video yesterday a couple of artists have already reached out and said they have the same problem. I don’t seem to be the only one,” he says.

Bernth says the problem arises when people just assume it is him and are turned off by the track. “I have some friends that are not as deep into music as I am. They are already listening to some lo-fi playlists where they don’t really care if people made that lo-fi music or is it an AI generated playlist. What is scary as an artist is not only that stuff but also that it doesn’t seem to be foolproof when it comes to people just uploading tracks in your name. I have seen artists where it is not just a feature track but a new song, apparently. It is released through their main distribution channels and its not them. You release a song, it is on Spotify, Apple Music and all the platforms but you didn’t write it. That’s the scary thing to just wake up and find out you released a single and its really bad and all your fans think “what’s wrong with him”.

Watch Bernth’s video about the Spotify scam:

Bernth & Charles will bring their ‘Escape The Internet’ show to Australia in October and November.

Dates are:

October 31, Brisbane, The Tivoli
November 1, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
November 2, Sydney, The Metro

Get tickets at:

https://thephoenix.au/escape-the-internet/

