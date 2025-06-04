 The Speaker Wars Release Their Debut Album With Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Legend Stan Lynch - Noise11.com
The Speaker Wars Release Their Debut Album With Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Legend Stan Lynch

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2025

in News

For anyone who has ever loved a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album, the timing in the bands early days belong to the legendary Stan Lynch. Stan turned 70 a few weeks ago and last week was part of a new band with a sound as true to The Heartbreakers as you would ever find, The Speaker Wars.

The leader singer of The Speaker Wars is Jon Christopher Davis, a Texan singer songwriter who has been releasing music for the past two decades. Stan is the drummer. THE SPEAKER WARS is also Jay ‘Ellis’ Brown – keyboards, Brian Patterson – bass and vocals, Steve Ritter – percussion and vocals and Jay Michael Smith – lead guitar.

Stan has worked previously with Jon on Jon’s solo albums and was thrilled to be asked to join this band.

Stan told Noise11.com, “I am really fortunate that people indulge me, push me, get along with me. These guys are from Texas, which is till considered The South in The States. They are all southern guys so we all grew up listening to the same R&B, and soul and country music and rock and roll. We have all the same influences and they are really nice people. They are good dudes, as they say. That makes a big difference to me. There is just no point in trying to be creative and joyful with people you just don’t get on with. It just never seems to work. I tried. It doesn’t work.”

Watch the Noise11 Stan Lynch interview:

Jon Christopher Davis is equally thrilled with having the iconic Stan in the band. He tells Noise11, “It’s a great privilege to be a voice because his iconic drumming I grew up with. I started out as a drummer playing ‘Last Dance With Mary Jane’. Then I moved on to guitar and bass and piano and writing and singing and I found my voice. Stanley was a big part of my soundtrack growing up. Fast forward, to be in a band with this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, are you kidding me, what a lovely gift.”

Check out the Jon Christopher Davis interview:

The Speaker Wars debut album was released on May 30, 2025. You must check it out if you are a Tom Petty fan.

Listen to ‘The Forgiveness Tree’ by The Speaker Wars:

