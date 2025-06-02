 Helen Ryder Previews Second Album ‘Love Over Hate’ with ‘Magnetic Field’ - Noise11.com
Helen Ryder

Helen Ryder

Helen Ryder Previews Second Album ‘Love Over Hate’ with ‘Magnetic Field’

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2025

in News

Australian singer songwriter Helen Ryder has revealed her second album ‘Love Over Hate’ will be released later in 2025. To get things rolling, a new song ‘Magnetic Field’ teases the album.

“Magnetic Field is the first track and first single from Love Over Hate,” shares Helen. “It captures a brand-new love and how it radiates out into the world to create positivity for all. I wrote this on piano playing a lot of Major Seventh chords, for their dreamy quality, and used my higher, breathier voice. I wanted to introduce the album with this uplifting feeling.”

Listen to ‘Magnetic Field’:

Helen will also launch the record with a special performance at Melbourne’s George Lane in St Kilda. Her band features Melbourne’s best, Bruce Haymes (Paul Kelly, Renee Geyer) on keys, Shane Reilly (Lost Ragas, Emma Donovan) on pedal steel and guitar, Stephen Hadley (Tex Perkins) on bass, and Tony Floyd (The Black Sorrows) on drums.

Brooke Taylor will open the show.

The launch will be at St Kilda’s George Lane on Friday July 11.

Tickets available HERE

