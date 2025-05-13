 Doja Cat Teases Classic Hits Sounding Album - Noise11.com
Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Teases Classic Hits Sounding Album

by Music-News.com on May 13, 2025

in News

Doja Cat’s new album ‘Vie’ will “fully encapsulate” the ’70s and ’80s – with some “modern twists”.

Doja Cat is expected to release the follow-up to 2023’s ‘Scarlet’ sometime this year and she has shared snippets of what fans can expect.

Speaking on Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM radio station recently, she said: “I’m really punching my foot through the wall into that situation. I want to really fully encapsulate that time and still give it some modern twists here and there.”

In November, Doja Cat took to X to share the names of 13 songs from the album.

She highlighted five of the songs – ‘Cards’, ‘Acts Of Service’, ‘Make It Up’, ‘Did I Lie’ and ‘Crack’ – as her “favourite”.

Doja later noted: “Songs are in no particular order. Starred my favorites. (sic)”

However, she later deleted the post.

In September, Doja declared that she doesn’t want to write hits just to “protect her pockets”.

Doja admitted she has done songs in the past just to be popular, and said she wanted to experiment with the eclectic mix of genres that she loves, including jazz, neo soul, indie and rock music.

In an interview conducted by singer Jack Harlow for Present Space, Doja said: “I really love jazz music, and I love neo soul, and different kinds of rock music and indie and experimental music. That stuff tends to get pushed to the side by the general populace, and I didn’t see it in the past for me, so I did the thing that I knew would stick. Now, I feel like I can take those elements that I have from the music that sticks and put it into this soup of different genres that I really love and enjoy and respect, and make something new with it. That’s what I’ve always loved to do, is swirl a lot of different sounds together, but really in the future, I want to start going in a different direction sonically that isn’t supposed to just protect my pockets necessarily, and isn’t just supposed to woo the younger fans or the people who only want to hear sexual themes or self-medication or stuff like that. There’s so much to life and it’s been a pattern of writing about those things for me, but now I want to stretch the canvas.”

The star stepped away from her conventional pop style on ‘Scarlet’, focusing on hip-hop and R’n’B.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Horizon album
Horizon Brings Together John Farnham Band of Stuart Fraser, Brett Garsed and Angus Burchall

The unfamiliar band name Horizon will have a familiar sound as Horizon features three members of the John Farnham Band, Angus Burchall, Brett Garsed and the final recordings of the late Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks.

11 hours ago
Richard J Frankland
Singer Songwriter Poet and Activist Richard J. Frankland Releases ‘Lawbreaker’

Gunditjama man Richard J. Frankland, singer/songwriter/poet and activist, has released a studio version and live version of his new song ‘Lawmaker’.

2 days ago
Ruby Rodgers photo by Jesse Lizotte
Ruby Rodgers Premieres ‘Family Tree’ from ‘Crisis’ EP

Ruby Rodgers is taking the family tradition into a third generation with her new song ‘Family Tree’.

5 days ago
Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring
Royel Otis Premiere New Song Moody Co-written With Grammy Winning Songwriter Amy Allen

Australian duo Royel Otis (Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) have a new song ‘moody’ co-written with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Allen, the song was produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

5 days ago
The Speaker Wars
The Speaker Wars Premiere Another New Song ‘The Forgiveness Tree’

The Speaker Wars have released a third song ahead of the release of their self-titled album on 30 May 2025. Check out ‘The Forgiveness Tree’.

May 6, 2025
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shinn
Wolfgang Van Halen Delivers Hilarious Gory All-Star Mammoth Video ‘The End’

Wolfgang Van Halen has out-thrillered Michael Jackson will an all-star hilariously gory video ‘The End’ with his band Mammoth’.

May 5, 2025
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke by Jonathan Zawada
Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.

April 10, 2025