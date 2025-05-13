Horizon Brings Together John Farnham Band of Stuart Fraser, Brett Garsed and Angus Burchall - Noise11.com

The unfamiliar band name Horizon will have a familiar sound as Horizon features three members of the John Farnham Band, Angus Burchall, Brett Garsed and the final recordings of the late Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks.

Brett was a regular in the Farnham band since ‘Whispering Jack’. Angus joined for ‘Age of Reason’ and Stuart first popped up in the John Farnham Band for the ‘Romeo’s Heart’ album.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Lee Bradshaw:

“The fact that he was so passionate really galvanised the unit of musicians,” Horizon singer and composer lee Bradshaw tells Noise11. “I know Angus and Brett and Chet had all been playing together for many, many years in John Farnham’s band before they were working on the Horizon project with me. For Horizon we were all able to capitalise on that musical synergy. It is testament to the fact that we pretty much recorded the album in a day with the exception of my vocal overdubs. All the band tracks were pretty much one day in the studio”.

Horizon’s recordings from a decade ago will be released as the Horizon album due May 16, 2025. It is a bittersweet project for the four remaining members. “It did turn out to be Stuart Fraser’s last album recording,” Lee says. “It would have been (recorded) about 2015. That time we were also making a film of the making of this record. Some of that footage has been included in our new video single. It was just great to see Chet (Stuart Fraser) in full flight. It was just prior to him becoming ill. It was really great to see that again”.

“It was a project when Chet passed away about five and a half years ago now it was a real head scratcher with what do we do with this record,” says Lee. “He was so passionate about it and it was so much of what the record is now, at least how I tried to complete it, it is based on his ideas and his concepts including the album art and the way it is presented, down to the song choices even. We had the record mastered at 301 by Leon Zervos, which was Chet’s idea.

“Of course the other guys in the band, Brett Garsed, Angus Burchill and my longtime collaboration Richard Panaia from Western Australia. It’s really great after all these years to see it coming out. Thanks to the Pop Preservation Society guys as well for passionately pushing ahead with it”.

The Horizon album is available here https://www.horizonmusic.com.au

Horizon will showcase the album live as a tribute to Stuart Fraser 8 August 2025 at the Evelyn Hotel in Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram