 Sam Ryder Plays For Passengers on a Train - Noise11.com
Sam Ryder photo from Warner Music

Sam Ryder photo from Warner Music

Sam Ryder Plays For Passengers on a Train

by Music-News.com on June 27, 2025

in News

Festivalgoers on their way to Glastonbury, who took the 12:35pm from London’s Paddington on Thursday the 26th, were treated to a truly unexpected secret act — a surprise takeover and live acoustic set from none other than critically acclaimed artist Sam Ryder, who was onboard a Glastonbury train service, making his way to the festival ahead of his weekend performance, guitar in hand!

Sam’s journey to Glastonbury was part of the ongoing ‘I came by train’ campaign supported by Trainline, encouraging travellers to choose the train as a low-carbon, joyful way to get to major summer events like Glastonbury.

Swapping the Avalon Stage for a train carriage (at least temporarily), Sam surprised unsuspecting passengers by picking up the conductor’s mic and becoming their conductor for the journey, making cheerful and cheeky announcements, and then launching into a high-energy performance as the train rolled through the countryside. The carriage erupted in applause and singalongs as Sam treated fans to festival favourites and personal hits.

Sam Ryder said: “The energy on that train was unreal. ‘I came by train’ is all about doing something good for the planet — and having a great time doing it.”

The surprise gig follows the unveiling of the ‘Train Ryder’ train at London Paddington on Monday, which saw Sam step out of a carriage as the latest “climate hero” in the campaign — a movement that celebrates low-carbon choices and urges festivalgoers to rethink their travel habits. The ‘Train Ryder’ train, signed by Sam himself, will be in service throughout the summer.

With transport being the highest contributing sector in the UK for carbon emissions, switching to rail is one of the most impactful changes individuals can make. ‘I came by train’ is spotlighting the role trains can play in cutting carbon without sacrificing experience — and today’s spontaneous gig proves that the journey is also part of the festival.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jacob's Run
Jacobs Run Release First New Music Since 2019

‘Sunday’ is the first song from Melbourne band Jacobs Run since the band’s self-titled 2019.

June 20, 2025
Mark Ronson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Ronson and Raye Premiere New Music ‘Suzanne’

Mark Ronson and RAYE have shared the track Suzanne after wanting to work together "for years".

June 14, 2025
The Speaker Wars photo Michelle Ganeles
The Speaker Wars Release Their Debut Album With Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Legend Stan Lynch

For anyone who has ever loved a Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album, the timing in the bands early days belong to the legendary Stan Lynch. Stan turned 70 a few weeks ago and last week was part of a new band with a sound as true to The Heartbreakers as you would ever find, The Speaker Wars.

June 4, 2025
Helen Ryder
Helen Ryder Previews Second Album ‘Love Over Hate’ with ‘Magnetic Field’

Australian singer songwriter Helen Ryder has revealed her second album ‘Love Over Hate’ will be released later in 2025. To get things rolling, a new song ‘Magnetic Field’ teases the album.

June 3, 2025
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Billy Strings Joins Bob Dylan In Washington

Bob Dylan performed ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with Billy Strings in Spokane.

May 27, 2025
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan Says She Isn’t The Villain

Chappell Roan is taking a stand against accusations she is a "villain" of the pop world.

May 21, 2025
The Lathums supplied Frontier Touring
The Lathums Will Tour Australia For The First Time

Oasis aren’t the only Manchester band on the way to Australia. The Lathums will tour Australia for the very first time in October.

May 15, 2025