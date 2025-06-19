 Jacobs Run Release First New Music Since 2019 - Noise11.com
Jacob's Run

Jacob's Run

Jacobs Run Release First New Music Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2025

in News

‘Sunday’ is the first song from Melbourne band Jacobs Run since the band’s self-titled 2019.

‘Sunday’ previews the impending second album ‘The Other Side’. This track was produced by Mark Opitz (AC/DC, INXS, Cold Chisel) and recorded in Melbourne at Wick Studios.

The band is the same line-up with Michael Jacobs on vocals and guitar, Peter Curigliano in bass and vocals and Fabian Bucci on drums.

Opitz has produced ‘The Other Side’ album and recorded Jacob’s Run with a 32-piece orchestra led by renowned conductor George Ellis.

Check out the first single ‘Sunday’.

https://jacobsrun.com.au

‘Sunday’ credits:

Music and Lyrics: Michael Jacobs

Jacobs Run:
Michael Jacobs – Vocals/guitar
Peter Curigliano – Bass/vocals
Fabian Bucci – Drums

Sunday:
Produced by Mark Opitz
Engineered by Dan Corless and Cameron Hull
Mixed and Edited by Simon Moro
Additional Editing by Colin Wynne
Mastered by Joe Carra
Recorded at Wick Studios

Additional Musicians:
Phil Turcio – Piano and Keyboards
Dragan Stanic – Guitars
Susie Ahern – Backing Vocals

Featuring the George Ellis Orchestra in combination with The Australian Session Orchestra:
George Ellis – Conductor and Orchestrator
Cassie Parke – Orchestrator and Assistant to Conductor

Orchestra Recorded at Trackdown Studios:
Craig Beckett – Orchestra Engineer
Charlie Howe – Assistant Orchestra Engineer
Elaine Beckett – Studio Manager

