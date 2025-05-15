The Lathums Will Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

Oasis aren’t the only Manchester band on the way to Australia. The Lathums will tour Australia for the very first time in October.
“The band’s debut in Australia and Asia, let’s make it a special one,” The Lathums said in a statement.
The Lathums signed with Island Records in March 2020 just as the Covid lockdowns bought everything to a halt. At the time they were booked to go on tour with Paul Weller.
The Lathums have had two number one and one number three albums in the UK.
‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ (no 1, 2021)
‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ (no 1, 2023)
‘Matter Does Not Define’ (no 3, 2025)
THE LATHUMS
WIGAN OF OZ TOUR
AUSTRALIA
OCTOBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/thelathums
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 19 May (12pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 21 May (12pm local time)
Wednesday 8 October
Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA
Friday 10 October
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 11 October
Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 12 October
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
