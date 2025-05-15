The Lathums Will Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

Oasis aren’t the only Manchester band on the way to Australia. The Lathums will tour Australia for the very first time in October.

“The band’s debut in Australia and Asia, let’s make it a special one,” The Lathums said in a statement.

The Lathums signed with Island Records in March 2020 just as the Covid lockdowns bought everything to a halt. At the time they were booked to go on tour with Paul Weller.

The Lathums have had two number one and one number three albums in the UK.

‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ (no 1, 2021)

‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ (no 1, 2023)

‘Matter Does Not Define’ (no 3, 2025)

THE LATHUMS

WIGAN OF OZ TOUR

AUSTRALIA

OCTOBER 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/thelathums

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 19 May (12pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 21 May (12pm local time)

Wednesday 8 October

Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA

Friday 10 October

The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 11 October

Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 12 October

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook