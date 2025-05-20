Chappell Roan Says She Isn't The Villain - Noise11.com

Chappell Roan is taking a stand against accusations she is a “villain” of the pop world.

Roan hit the spotlight a year after the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which was released in 2023.

In the two years since her album was unleashed, the American singer has been praised and then vilified by fans and music critics after snapping at photographers on the red carpet and cancelling gigs last minute.

Hitting back via the Outlaws podcast, Roan said, “I was the new girl in the pop game, where I was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k what you say to these girls who have been doing this since they were 10.

“I did not get famous until I was 26, so I had a lot of time to realise, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like to be an adult and how to be respected in a job.'”

Recounting being treated better in low-paid jobs, she said, “People on the news treat me worse than how customers did. And I think when I started to say, ‘Don’t talk to me like that’ … That doesn’t mean that I’m a villain or ungrateful for what I have. It’s like, ‘Why is this customary?'”

She went on to compare the abuse she receives to that targeted at Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s, and fears attitudes have not changed.

She said, “That behaviour is still, they’re still doing it. … Do you want me to just get to the point where I become agoraphobic? Or so stressed out or so anxious to perform?”

She added, “If I do not stand up for myself, I will quit because I cannot bear this… I cannot bear people saying I’m something I’m not. That’s what’s really hard online. People just assume you’re the villain.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

