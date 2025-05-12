Singer Songwriter Poet and Activist Richard J. Frankland Releases ‘Lawbreaker’ - Noise11.com

Gunditjama man Richard J. Frankland, singer/songwriter/poet and activist, has released a studio version and live version of his new song ‘Lawmaker’.

Frankland is a Melbourne barrister, filmmaker, novelist educator and counsellor.

In recent years Frankland has been recording with his friend and now retired barrister and former pop star Mark Holden, who co-produced ‘Lawmaker’with Richard.

He song, written by Richard and published by Mushroom Music Publishing, will feature of Richard’s upcoming album ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’. The album will be released of Mark and Richard’s Dream Dealers and Koorreen Enterprises .

