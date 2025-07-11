John Farnham Band Members Band Horizon Share New Song ‘Primitive’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Horizon, the band featuring John Farnham Band members Angus Burchall and Brett Garsed with Lee Bradshaw, Rich Panaia and the late Stuart Fraser, have a new song ‘Primitive’ ahead of their Melbourne performance in August.

The Horizon album features the last recorded works for Stuart Fraser, who passed away in 2019. Stuart was also a member of the Farnham band.

Check out ‘Primitive’:

Watch the Noise11 interview with Lee Bradshaw:

Check out the first single ‘Sex and Love’:

Horizon will perform LIVE at the Evelyn Hotel Fitzroy Friday 8th August – tickets available here.

Watch the Noise11 Brett Garsed interview:

