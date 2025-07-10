 Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Third Mammoth Album - Noise11.com
Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth photo by Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth photo by Travis Shinn (supplied BMG)

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Third Mammoth Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 10, 2025

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled details of this third Mammoth album. The album ‘The End’ is out on 24 October 2025 and the first song ‘The Spell’ is here now.

The tracklisting for The End is:
One Of A Kind
The End
Same Old Song
The Spell
I Really Wanna
Happy
Better Off
Something New
Selfish
All In Good Time

Watch the Wolfgang Van Halen Noise11 interview:

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, released his first Mammoth WVH album in 2021. Mammoth II followed in 2023.

Wolfgang also played on the Van Halen studio album ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ (2012) and the live album ‘Tokyo Dome Live In Concert’ (2015). He was also a member of Tremonti for the two albums ‘Cauterize’ (2015) and ‘Dust’ (2016).

