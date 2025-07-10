Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Third Mammoth Album - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled details of this third Mammoth album. The album ‘The End’ is out on 24 October 2025 and the first song ‘The Spell’ is here now.

The Tracklisting for The End is:

The tracklisting for The End is:

One Of A Kind

The End

Same Old Song

The Spell

I Really Wanna

Happy

Better Off

Something New

Selfish

All In Good Time

Watch the Wolfgang Van Halen Noise11 interview:

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli, released his first Mammoth WVH album in 2021. Mammoth II followed in 2023.

Wolfgang also played on the Van Halen studio album ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ (2012) and the live album ‘Tokyo Dome Live In Concert’ (2015). He was also a member of Tremonti for the two albums ‘Cauterize’ (2015) and ‘Dust’ (2016).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...