Chappell Roan Is In No Hurry For A Second Album - Noise11.com

Chappell Roan has revealed that her next album won’t be coming out anytime soon.

Chappell shot to fame last year when her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, went viral on social media several months after its release.

Although she has been releasing new singles, Chappell hasn’t started working on her second album yet.

“The second project doesn’t exist yet,” Chappell told Vogue. “There is no album. There is no collection of songs… It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.”

Chappell told the publication that she doesn’t want to rush her next album.

“I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out,” she stated. “I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything.”

Chappell continued, “I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio.’ Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

While she has no immediate plans to release a new album, Chappell has released several singles, including Good Luck, Babe!, The Giver and, most recently, The Subway.

Chappell Roan is currently in the middle of an extensive run of European festivals. She is then scheduled to perform a series of shows in the U.S.

“This pace is good right now,” Chappell said. “This feels good and manageable. I feel like, for the first time in over a year, I can finally be excited about going to work and doing my job.”

Five Facts (and a bonus) about Chappell Roan

1. From Willard, Missouri – Inspired Stage Name

Born on February 19, 1998 in small-town Willard, Missouri, she adopted her stage name as a tribute to her grandfather Dennis Chappell and his favorite song “The Strawberry Roan” by Marty Robbins.

2. The Rise & Dormant Label Years

Her debut EP, School Nights (2017), released via Atlantic Records, didn’t achieve mainstream success and led to her being dropped in 2020. Roan spent years crafting her identity before launching her debut studio album in 2023.

3. Breakthrough with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Released in September 2023 through Island/Amusement Records, her debut album earned widespread acclaim and sleeper‑hit singles like “Pink Pony Club,” “Hot to Go!,” and “Femininomenon,” propelling her to international attention in 2024.

4. 2025 Grammy Winner & Bold Advocate

At the 67th Grammy Awards, she was nominated in all four major categories and won Best New Artist. During her acceptance speech, she challenged record labels to provide living wages and health care to artists, famously declaring: “Labels, we got you — but do you got us?”

5. New Single & Slow‑Burn Artistic Pace

Her latest track “The Subway”, co-written with producer Daniel Nigro, draws on heartbreak themes and marks a theatrical resurgence for her. Despite its buzz, Roan has said her second album may be up to five years away, favoring a deliberate, joy‑driven creative process rather than rushing new releases.

Bonus fun fact:

She describes her flashy, campy “tacky pop star” style as emerging from conversations with her therapist and a reconnection with her inner child, giving rise to her distinctive drag‑inspired aesthetic.

