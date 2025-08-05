 Lady Gaga Pens New Song for 'Wednesday' - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga photo credit Frank LeBon supplied by Universal

Lady Gaga Pens New Song for ‘Wednesday’

by Music-News.com on August 6, 2025

Lady Gaga has penned the new song, Dead Dance, for season two of Wednesday and will drop a theatrical music video to boot.

Lady Gaga is confirmed to guest star as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic Nevermore Academy teacher whose mysterious past entwines with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams.

In true Gaga fashion, she’s not showing up empty-handed. The singer-songwriter has recorded a brand-new track, slated to drop alongside her appearance, according to Variety.

Co-written with her Mayhem collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the single is expected to arrive next month with a suitably twisted video release.

Fuelling speculation around Gaga’s role, she and Wednesday director Tim Burton were recently spotted filming on Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls — a creepy locale littered with disfigured dolls and ghostly lore. Burton praised Gaga: “She’s such an artist… working with her is endlessly inspiring.”

Gaga was notably absent from the London premiere last week due to her ongoing MAYHEM BALL tour.

The Netflix series returns in two parts, premiering August 6 and September 3.

Gaga told Entertainment Weekly magazine of her role earlier this year: “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show.

“I want to keep it extra secret – but I love Jenna and I really had an amazing time!”

Her cameo in season two comes after the viral dance from the show set to Gaga’s 2011 hit Bloody Mary.

