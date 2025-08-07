UK Band Pale Waves To Tour "Overlooked Places" - Noise11.com

UK indie/rock band Pale Waves have announced a tour of UK and Ireland but taking it to the obscure this time.

Pale Waves released their fourth album ‘Smitten’ at the end of 2024. In the past decade they have toured the world, including one visit to Australia in 2023.

Pale Waves have over 200 UK dates under their belt so far and here are some more:

OCTOBER

13 – Sunderland – The Old Fire Station

14 – Stoke-On-Trent – The Sugarmill

16 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

17 – Cardiff – The Tramshed

18 – Wrexham – The Rocking Chair

20 – Brighton – CHALK

21 – Southampton – Engine Rooms

22 – Norwich – The Waterfront

23 – Bournemouth – The Old Fire Station

25 – Oxford – O2 Academy

28 – Dublin – The Academy

29 – Belfast – Limelight

30 – Cork – Cyprus Avenue

Pale Waves are an English indie pop/rock band from Manchester, formed in 2014 when singer guitarist Heather Baron Gracie and drummer Ciara Doran met at BIMM Manchester and initially called themselves Creek, later renaming to Pale Waves. Early on they signed to Dirty Hit—the same label as The 1975—and quickly gained attention for their synth pop infused with gothic aesthetics.

Their debut album combined ’80s inspired indie/synth pop with lush melodies and glossy production. Singles like “There’s a Honey” and “Television Romance” helped the album debut at number 8 on the UK Albums Chart. Heather’s vocals drew comparisons to Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries, adding emotional depth beneath catchy.

The second album marked a stylistic shift toward early 2000s pop rock and pop punk influences—think Avril Lavigne, Michelle Branch, Kelly Clarkson, and Courtney Love. Songs such as “Change”, “You Don’t Own Me”, and “She’s My Religion” blended grungy guitars with lyrics exploring identity and queer love. Critical reception noted their strengths in melodic composition yet observed the band still defining their unique voice.

Co-produced with Zakk Cervini, the third album ‘Unwanted’ plunged further into pop punk territory. Tracks like the title track “Unwanted”, “Lies”, and “Numb” channeled Paramore style bravado, blending high energy choruses with emotional lyricism. Critics praised the polish but critiqued occasional lyrical clichés; yet quieter moments like “Numb” stood out for their raw sincerity.

Their most recent fourth album ‘Smitten’, released 20 September 2024, sees Pale Waves returning to a more reflective alt pop and jangly indie pop sound The lead single, “Perfume” (released June 2024), premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record and evokes a dreamy, rhythmic guitar sound with vocals reminiscent of The Cranberries. Its lyrics explore the thrill of new love with crystalline hooks and gothic undertones. Other standout singles like “Miss America”, “Thinking About You”, and “Seeing Stars” were praised for emotional urgency and polished ’80s flavored pop craftsmanship.

The band has toured extensively—always connecting their evolution to live energy. In October 2024, they headlined a UK tour supporting Smitten, and in October 2025 kick off the “Still Smitten Tour” across UK and Ireland, aiming for “places often overlooked” and underscoring their connection with fans beyond major cities.

Pale Waves succeed by marrying retro influences with modern vulnerability. From glittery synth-plucked pop to impassioned guitar-driven hooks, they have evolved album to album, refining their songwriting and aesthetic identity. Heather’s emotional candor, especially regarding queer romance and personal growth, brings a layered authenticity—coupled with atmospheric visuals and DIY music video sensibilities.

In summary, Pale Waves offer dreamy indie pop with punk edged vitality, romantic lyricism anchored in grit, and a continuously evolving style—from the neon nostalgia of their debut to the heartfelt intimacy of Smitten. As they continue redefining their sound and imagery, their place in UK indie and queer rock culture feels more assured than ever.

