Yard Act Are Close To A Third Album - Noise11.com

UK post-punk band Yard Act are close to a follow-up to ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ with album three well into the works.

Recently at the Isle of Wight Festival singer James Smith confirmed to Country Press that the next album is coming in 2026.

“The third album is on the way – it will be out next year,” James told Country Press. “The Isle of Wight County Press has got the exclusive on that!”

Yard Act is a British post-punk band from Leeds that has quickly made a name for itself with a sharp, satirical voice and a uniquely modern take on punk and spoken-word rock. Formed in 2019, the band comprises James Smith (vocals), Ryan Needham (bass), Sam Shjipstone (guitar), and Jay Russell (drums). Their music is a compelling fusion of wiry post-punk instrumentation, dry British wit, and keen social commentary, drawing comparisons to bands like The Fall, Sleaford Mods, and LCD Soundsystem, yet carving out a space entirely their own.

Yard Act’s breakout came with their 2022 debut album The Overload, which received critical acclaim and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. The album blends jagged guitar lines, tight rhythms, and Smith’s deadpan delivery to create an engaging, often biting portrait of British society. Lyrically, the songs are loaded with irony and dark humour, tackling issues such as class politics, gentrification, capitalism, and British identity. Rather than preach, Yard Act use character-driven storytelling—populating their songs with caricatures and archetypes—to explore societal flaws with both humour and poignancy.

What makes Yard Act truly unique is their ability to be both deeply political and thoroughly entertaining. Smith’s vocal style often borders on spoken word, channeling the cadence of stand-up comedy or performance poetry. His lyrics read like satirical monologues, filled with surreal imagery and conversational asides. This narrative style allows the band to dissect complex issues while keeping listeners engaged with wit and absurdity.

Musically, Yard Act melds minimalist punk riffs with elements of funk, dub, and electronic textures, resulting in a sound that’s tight but never rigid. The band often embraces a groove-based foundation, which gives their music a danceable, almost hypnotic quality not always found in post-punk. This balance between pointed lyrical content and infectious rhythm is a key element of their appeal.

In 2024, Yard Act released their second album Where’s My Utopia?, which saw the band evolving musically while maintaining their satirical edge. This record expanded their sound with bolder production, more ambitious arrangements, and moments of emotional depth. While The Overload skewered modern life with cynicism, Where’s My Utopia?explored personal growth, the search for meaning, and the contradictions of ambition and success. It signalled that Yard Act wasn’t content to stay in a single lane and suggested longevity in their artistic trajectory.

Yard Act’s uniqueness also lies in their crossover appeal. They are respected in the indie rock world for their intelligence and raw energy, but also attract fans from pop and electronic music circles thanks to their genre-blurring tendencies and charisma. Their live shows are known for their energy, unpredictability, and Smith’s engaging stage presence, often involving audience interaction and improvisation.

In a music landscape often divided between earnestness and irony, Yard Act deftly inhabits both. Their music is clever without being pretentious, political without being didactic, and humorous without being flippant. This rare balancing act makes Yard Act one of the most exciting and original bands to emerge from the UK in recent years.

