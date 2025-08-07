 French Duo The Blaze Premiere ‘Queen of Dust’ Video Live From The Royal Albert Hall Album ‘Folk’ - Noise11.com
French Duo The Blaze Premiere ‘Queen of Dust’ Video Live From The Royal Albert Hall Album ‘Folk’

by Labelle Hayes on August 7, 2025

in News

French electronica duo Blaze have released a live music video from their ‘Folk’ album recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Blaze performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 26 April 2024. The live record was captured as part of a three year live tour of the North and South America and the UK and Europe. The Blaze are yet to perform in Australia.

Here is the video for ‘Queen of Dust’

The Blaze ‘Folk’ Tracklisting

Side 1
o 1. HAZE
o 2. HEAVEN
o 3. EYES
o 4. SHE
Disc 2
o 1. RISE
o 2. CLASH
o 3. VIRILE
o 4. RUNAWAY
Disc 3
o 1. DREAMER
o 2. BLOOM
o 3. PLACES
o 4. BREATH
o 5. QUEENS
o 6. DUST
Disc 4
o 1. JUVENILE
o 2. SIREN
o 3. TERRITORY
o 4. MADLY

The Blaze is a French electronic duo formed in 2016 by cousins Guillaume and Jonathan Alric—one rooted in film, the other in music and photography—who combine their talents into a single, immersive experience. Their name, resonant and warm, also carries a double meaning in French slang, suggesting “name”.

From the outset, The Blaze’s work has been inseparable from visuals. The duo writes both sound and image as deeply intertwined elements of a singular artistic language. Their debut video, Virile, emerged in 2016 and set the tone—an intimate portrayal of tenderness framed within minimalist choreography and moody lighting—which rapidly went viral Territory, the title track of their 2017 EP, followed in the same creative vein—but earned even more acclaim, winning the prestigious Film Craft Grand Prix at Cannes Lions and Best Director at the Berlin Music Video Awards.

Their debut album, Dancehall (2018), continued their cinematic, melancholic take on house and ambient textures—with standout tracks like “Heaven,” “She,” and “Queens”—and garnered them the Victoire de la Musique award for best electronic album in France. Their sophomore record, Jungle (2023), reflected a shift: more danceable grooves crafted with an awareness of live dynamics, shaped by years on the road. In 2024, they released “ENEMY,” tied to a musical adaptation of La Haine, further showcasing their work’s dramatic and socially connected nature.

Although The Blaze began with film and studio work, their live trajectory quickly soared. Their first major performance occurred at Marseille’s Marsatac Festival in 2017, and by that summer they were onstage at Coachella at sunset—a sudden leap into the big leagues.

Their live shows are cinematic experiences. Music, visuals, and atmosphere converge seamlessly. A standout example: their 2020 fundraising performance atop Aiguille du Midi, high in the Alps, played in near freezing temperatures—melancholic beats against dramatic alpine backdrops. Another breathtaking showcase took place in 2023 inside the Cave of the Salamander in southern France, where synths and visuals echoed in dramatic geological acoustics. More recently, they released FOLK, an 18 track live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall—a reimagined journey through their catalogue that emphasizes their atmospheric mastery.

