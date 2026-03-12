Candlemass Announce First Ever Australian Tour For 2026 - Noise11.com

Swedish epic doom pioneers Candlemass will finally perform in Australia for the first time when Candlemass bring their towering metal catalogue to Melbourne, Sydney and Perth in September and October 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

After four decades shaping the sound and scale of doom metal, Swedish heavyweights Candlemass will make their long-awaited Australian debut later this year. The Stockholm band, widely regarded as one of the defining forces behind epic doom metal, will perform three Australian shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Perth in September and October.

Candlemass were founded in 1984 by bassist and songwriter Leif Edling in Upplands Väsby, a suburb north of Stockholm. From the outset the group developed a distinctive style built around slow, thunderous guitar riffs, dramatic arrangements and operatic vocals.

That blueprint was cemented with their 1986 debut album Epicus Doomicus Metallicus. The record quickly became a milestone in heavy music history and helped define the very term “epic doom metal”. Alongside American groups Saint Vitus, Trouble and Pentagram, Candlemass came to be recognised as one of the genre’s foundational acts.

Although the debut album established the band’s reputation, Candlemass expanded their sound and audience with the release of Nightfall in 1987. The album, featuring vocalist Messiah Marcolin, elevated the band’s dramatic scale and remains one of the most celebrated records in the doom metal catalogue. Follow-up releases Ancient Dreams in 1988 and Tales Of Creation in 1989 further reinforced Candlemass as leaders of the European metal underground.

The early years were marked by both acclaim and upheaval. By the early 1990s the band had released five studio albums and toured internationally, but internal tensions and shifting line-ups led to their first breakup in 1993. Candlemass resurfaced several times over the following decades, each reunion bringing new music and renewed interest in their influential catalogue.

Edling remained the central creative force throughout the band’s history. His songwriting combined the heaviness of early Black Sabbath with elements drawn from progressive rock, classical music and traditional heavy metal. That mixture gave Candlemass a distinctive sonic identity that has influenced generations of metal musicians.

The band’s return in the 2000s introduced a new era of recordings including the self-titled album Candlemass in 2005, which earned the group a Swedish Grammis Award. Later releases such as King Of The Grey Islands in 2007, Death Magic Doom in 2009 and Psalms For The Dead in 2012 maintained the band’s reputation for epic, theatrical doom metal.

A significant chapter began in 2018 when original Epicus Doomicus Metallicus vocalist Johan Länquist returned to the band after more than three decades away. The reunion brought Candlemass back to the roots of their earliest recordings and led to the release of The Door To Doom in 2019. The album featured a guest appearance from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and reaffirmed the group’s standing within the global metal community.

Candlemass continued their momentum with the 2022 album Sweet Evil Sun, their thirteenth studio release. The record blended the band’s classic slow-burning heaviness with expansive songwriting that reflected the experience of a band four decades into its career.

The current line-up features Leif Edling on bass, Johan Länquist on vocals, Mats “Mappe” Björkman on guitar, Lars “Lasse” Johansson on lead guitar and Jan Lind on drums. With several founding-era members still in the group, the band retains a direct link to the earliest days of doom metal.

Beyond the studio, Candlemass have built a formidable reputation as a live act. Their concerts combine powerful musicianship with dramatic stage presence, bringing the monumental scale of their recordings into a concert environment that has captivated metal audiences around the world.

The Australian tour will see Candlemass perform headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney before appearing as the headline act at the Armageddoom 8 event in Perth. For local fans, the shows represent a rare opportunity to experience a band whose influence has been felt across multiple generations of heavy music.

With more than forty years behind them and new material planned for the coming years, Candlemass continue to carry the torch for epic doom metal. Their first visit to Australia will bring one of the genre’s most significant legacies to the stage.

Candlemass 2026 Australian Tour

Wednesday 30 September, Melbourne, The Corner

Thursday 1 October, Sydney, Liberty Hall

Saturday 3 October, Perth, The Rosemount, Armageddoom 8

Tickets available via Your Mate Bookings.

