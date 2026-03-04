 BUNT. Announces Landmark Australian Return With In The Round East Coast Tour - Noise11.com
BUNT. supplied TEG Live

BUNT. supplied TEG Live

BUNT. Announces Landmark Australian Return With In The Round East Coast Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2026

in Live,News

German producer BUNT. will bring his immersive In The Round show to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne this October and November as the Clouds hitmaker enters a new global chapter.

by Paul Cashmere

German electronic producer BUNT. has confirmed his long awaited return to Australia, unveiling a three date east coast headline run that will see him stage his signature In The Round production in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne this October and November.
The tour opens on Friday 30 October at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, before moving to The Tivoli in Brisbane on Thursday 5 November and concluding at PICA in Melbourne on Saturday 7 November.

For Australian audiences, it marks the first opportunity to experience the fully immersive format that has become central to BUNT.’s global ascent. Rather than positioning himself behind a traditional DJ booth, BUNT. performs surrounded by his audience, eliminating the physical and psychological divide between performer and crowd. The concept has proven commercially potent, with more than 200,000 tickets sold worldwide since his 2023 breakthrough, including a sold out stadium headline performance in Mexico City in 2025. He has now delivered more than 350 shows internationally in that period.

Born Levi Wijk in Stuttgart, Germany, BUNT. began his career as part of a duo formed with Nico Crispin while the pair were studying in 2014. The name translates from German as “colourful”, an apt descriptor for a sound that fuses electronic production with folk instrumentation and melodic songwriting. Early releases such as Old Guitar and Young Hearts established the project’s electronic folk identity, shaped by the influence of artists including Swedish House Mafia and the late Avicii.

Following Crispin’s departure in 2021, Wijk continued BUNT. as a solo project and signed with Arista Records. The pivotal moment arrived in 2023 with the release of Clouds featuring Nate Traveller. The track debuted at number 15 on the Billboard Hot Electronic Songs chart and has since generated more than 750 million streams globally. Its resonance extended beyond streaming metrics, positioning BUNT. as one of the most commercially viable new names in contemporary dance music.

The success of Clouds accelerated a period of intense activity. BUNT. has since collaborated with an eclectic list of artists including Taylor Swift, Tom Odell, Elley Duhé, Tiësto and The Temper Trap, broadening his reach across pop and electronic spheres. He was also named among Spotify’s 10 Dance Artists To Watch, further reinforcing his crossover appeal.

In 2024 he released Trippin with Mapei on the album Levi Don’t Do It, continuing a catalogue that balances festival scale production with emotive songwriting. His work has consistently drawn from deep house, folk house, techno and garage house traditions, while retaining an accessible melodic core.

Now in 2026, BUNT. is entering what many observers regard as a defining phase. Major festival appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza have underscored his international standing, while the In The Round concept has reframed expectations of what an electronic performance can be outside the club environment. The staging places the artist physically at the centre of the audience, supported by immersive lighting and production designed to envelop rather than dominate.

For Australian fans, the forthcoming shows promise a combination of new material and established anthems that have fuelled his rise. With live electronic music continuing to evolve post pandemic, BUNT.’s approach reflects a broader shift towards experience driven performance, where spatial design and communal energy are as critical as the music itself.

Artist presale tickets will be available from 10:00am local time on Wednesday 4 March. A promoter presale follows at 12:00pm local time the same day. General public tickets go on sale from 10:00am local time on Friday 6 March.

BUNT. Australia Tour 2026
Friday 30 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
Thursday 5 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli
Saturday 7 November, Melbourne, PICA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ruby Fields
Ruby Fields Announces Small Achievements Album And National Tour

Ruby Fields returns with her second album Small Achievements and a national tour, unveiling new single Muscle ahead of the April release

23 hours ago
The Jungle Giants
The Jungle Giants Announce Experiencing Feelings Of Joy Album And National Tour

Brisbane indie mainstays The Jungle Giants return with their fifth album Experiencing Feelings Of Joy and a major Australian tour set to begin in June.

24 hours ago
Bush and Shinedown 2026 Australian tour
Shinedown x Bush Announce 2026 Australian And New Zealand Co-Headline Tour

American rock heavyweights Shinedown will return to Australia for the first time in over 15 years, joining British alternative pioneers Bush for a national arena run this September.

1 day ago
Health photo by Mynxii White
Health Release R-Type 1 Remix EP And Confirm Australian Tour With Perturbator And King Yosef

Los Angeles industrial trio Health expand the Conflict DLC universe with the R-Type 1 remix EP as they lock in a national Australian headline tour for September 2026 alongside Perturbator and King Yosef.

2 days ago
De La Soul at St Kilda Melbourne 27 February 2026 photo by Winston Robinson
De La Soul Bring Hip Hop History Back To St Kilda At Palace Foreshore Show

De La Soul returned to Australia with a celebratory live performance at Melbourne's Palace Foreshore, reminding fans why De La Soul remain one of hip hop's most influential and beloved groups.

3 days ago
I Prevail
I Prevail Announce The Violent Nature Australian Tour

Michigan rock titans I Prevail will return to Australian stages in June, bringing their headline arena tour, The Violent Nature Tour, along with special guests Imminence and Invent Animate.

3 days ago
Beck credit Brent Goldman with orchestra
Beck Announces First Ever Australian Orchestral Shows

Beck will bring his acclaimed orchestral performances to Australia for the first time, with the artist set to perform a series of special concerts in Sydney and Melbourne reimagining songs from across his celebrated catalogue.

3 days ago