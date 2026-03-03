Health Release R-Type 1 Remix EP And Confirm Australian Tour With Perturbator And King Yosef - Noise11.com

Los Angeles industrial trio Health expand the Conflict DLC universe with the R-Type 1 remix EP as they lock in a national Australian headline tour for September 2026 alongside Perturbator and King Yosef.

by Paul Cashmere

Health have doubled down on their hybrid of industrial abrasion and electronic pulse with the release of the new remix EP R-Type 1, a companion to 2025’s Conflict DLC. At the same time, the band has confirmed a six-date Australian headline tour for September 2026 with special guests Perturbator and King Yosef.

R-Type 1 continues Health’s long-standing practice of recontextualising their catalogue through outside voices. Since their early years in the Los Angeles underground, the trio have treated remix culture as an extension of their core identity rather than an afterthought. This latest collection draws in collaborators including Ekkstacy, Mothica, Street Sex, Hvdes and others, each reshaping material from Conflict DLC into new, club-leaning and rhythmically re-engineered forms.

The six-track release opens with ‘Ordinary Loss (Brooks Aleksander RMX)’ and moves through reworks of ‘You Died’, ‘Shred Envy’ and ‘Still Breathing’, the latter featuring Ekkstacy in its original form before being reinterpreted by Snakes Of Russia. ‘Don’t Kill Yourself (Street Sex RMX)’ and ‘Darkage (1000 Eyes RMX)’ featuring Mothica complete the set, pushing Health’s stark atmospherics further into shadowed electronic territory.

The EP builds on the dystopian architecture laid out across Rat Wars (2023) and its 2025 extension Conflict DLC. Those records marked a particularly focused period for the band, balancing serrated guitars and mechanised beats with more overt melodic structures. Over nearly two decades, Health have refined a sound that is equally at home in underground venues and major festival settings.

Beyond the traditional album cycle, the band have cultivated a significant parallel career in the gaming sphere. Their score for Max Payne 3 introduced their aesthetic to a global gaming audience, while contributions to Grand Theft Auto V and Cyberpunk 2077, including the track ‘Major Crimes’, further embedded their music within contemporary digital culture. The crossover has reinforced Health’s affinity for bleak futurism and high-impact sonic design.

Live, that sensibility translates into a physically immersive experience. Their shows pivot on the tension between B.J. Miller’s live percussion and tightly sequenced electronics, with Jake Duzsik’s vocals cutting through dense, distorted arrangements. The result is less conventional rock concert and more sensory overload, a cathartic release framed by strobes, low-end pressure and tightly controlled chaos.

The 2026 Australian run reflects the band’s growing connection with local audiences. Recent tours have moved beyond cult status into consistent sell-outs, while festival appearances have exposed the trio to broader heavy music demographics. This headline tour consolidates that momentum.

French artist Perturbator, born James Kent, brings his own evolution in darksynth and post-industrial production to the line-up. His recent album Age Of Aquarius expanded his palette beyond retro synthwave motifs into denser, post-punk and metallic textures, aligning naturally with Health’s sonic trajectory.

King Yosef completes the bill with a volatile blend of hardcore, blown-out electronics and hip hop-inflected vocal delivery. As both solo artist and producer, he has built a reputation for dismantling genre boundaries, making this triple line-up one of the year’s most uncompromising heavy-electronic packages.

Health – Australian Headline Tour 2026

With Special Guests Perturbator and King Yosef

Friday 18 September – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday 19 September – The Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday 20 September – The Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday 23 September – The Odeon, Hobart

Friday 25 September – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday 26 September – Metropolis, Fremantle

Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday 19 February at 10am local time.

General public tickets are on sale Friday 20 February at 10am local time.

Tickets available via Destroy All Lines.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)