Hugel Ignites 2025 With ‘Jamaican (Bam Bam)' And Confirms 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

French DJ and producer Hugel has delivered another major moment in his rapidly expanding career with the release of his latest single Jamaican (Bam Bam), his collaborative reimagining with Solto of Sister Nancy’s classic anthem. The track, released through Make The Girls Dance Records, in partnership with MoBlack Records, has surged past seven million Spotify streams within weeks, a result that further cements Hugel’s position within the top tier of modern electronic music.

The new single arrives during one of the most successful phases of Hugel’s career. His presence on global streaming platforms has leapt again, with monthly listeners now surpassing 20.5 million, a number that places him firmly among the world’s most-streamed electronic artists. The release of Jamaican (Bam Bam) continues his run of viral tracks, each demonstrating a distinct vision for fusing rhythmic traditions with contemporary dance production.

Hugel’s ascent has been built on a relentless international touring schedule that has seen him performing every week across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. His recent debut residency at Hï Ibiza represents a milestone many DJs work for decades to reach, confirming his status as a defining presence on the island’s club circuit.

The performance surge is matched by the commercial success of his new single. Jamaican (Bam Bam) has taken the #1 position on Beatport’s Afro-House Chart and reached #2 on Beatport’s overall Top 100, placing it among the most dominant releases across all genres. The track has also earned more than 220,000 Shazams and over one million combined YouTube views, further signalling global demand.

This latest release extends a remarkable sequence of high-performing singles. His 2024 hit I Adore You has passed 523 million Spotify streams, while Forever, Loosen Up, and It Feels So Good have also crossed major streaming milestones. These tracks not only galvanised his fanbase but helped shape the sound of commercially successful dance music over the past several years.

Hugel’s emergence as a defining artist in the genre builds upon a long creative evolution. Born Florent Hugel in Marseille on 4 December 1987, he began DJing at 16, drawing early inspiration from electronic pioneers including Daft Punk, Carl Cox, and Laurent Garnier. Years of club experience in France laid the foundation for his production career, which expanded rapidly with the release of I Believe I’m Fine with Robin Schulz in 2017. The track received gold certification and placed Hugel on international radars.

In 2018, Hugel’s remix of Bella Ciao became one of the most dominant European tracks of the year. Achieving platinum status throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, it marked a turning point that saw him move from emerging artist to global touring act. With more than 280 million streams, the remix continues to be one of the most recognisable dance interpretations of the past decade.

His 2021 release Morenita played a significant role in bringing the Latin house movement into mainstream electronic spaces. In subsequent years he performed at major festivals including Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, and Lollapalooza, while also holding club residencies at Ushuaïa and Pacha in Ibiza. The momentum of these achievements has led to his current position as one of the world’s most in-demand DJs.

Hugel will return to Australia in early 2026 for a run of headline dates. His previous visits have drawn major crowds, and the upcoming shows are expected to follow suit, with Sydney already sold out. The tour marks his first Australian appearance since achieving several new streaming records, adding further weight to the announcement.

Australian 2026 Tour Dates

Friday 23 January, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday 24 January, The Ice Cream Factory, Perth

Sunday 25 January, smalltown Bridge, Melbourne

Saturday 31 January, Greenwood Hotel, Sydney, sold out

Tickets available at Hugeltour.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)