Dave Announces The Boy Who Played The Harp 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

British rap innovator Dave will return to Australia in June 2026, with a new arena tour celebrating his chart-topping album The Boy Who Played The Harp. The visit marks his first national run since 2021, when he toured We’re All Alone In This Together to sold-out crowds and cemented his place as one of the defining storytellers of his generation.

The 2026 tour, presented by Live Nation, Secret Sounds and Triple J, opens at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 18 June, then moves through Sydney and Melbourne, concluding at RAC Arena in Perth on 27 June. Each show promises a full-scale production that brings Dave’s acclaimed narratives and musicianship to life.

Dave has carved out a singular place in contemporary hip hop, with a reputation built on precision, introspection and social commentary. His latest album The Boy Who Played The Harp arrived in October 2025 and continued a remarkable streak that began with his debut studio album Psychodrama in 2019. That release entered the UK charts at number one, won the Mercury Prize and Album Of The Year at the 2020 Brit Awards, then pushed Dave onto the global stage with performances at Glastonbury, Reading, Leeds and major festivals worldwide.

His second album We’re All Alone In This Together repeated the feat in 2021, again landing at number one and generating record-breaking streaming numbers across the UK and Europe. By the time The Boy Who Played The Harp arrived, Dave had become the first UK rap artist to debut three consecutive albums at number one, each also sitting simultaneously within the Top 40.

Dave’s artistic rise can be traced to his early teens in South London, where he began writing lyrics and teaching himself piano. His 2016 EP Six Paths introduced a sharply analytical voice to the UK grime and hip hop scene. Collaborations soon followed, including “Thiago Silva” with AJ Tracey and a remix of his track “Wanna Know” premiered by Drake.

The 2017 EP Game Over expanded his reach, driven by the politically charged “Question Time”, which earned him his first Ivor Novello Award at age nineteen. Singles such as “Funky Friday”, “Samantha”, “Hangman” and “Screwface Capital” reinforced his ability to move between introspection, social analysis and club-leaning production.

Dave’s presence also extended to acting, appearing as Modie in the acclaimed Netflix series Top Boy, while simultaneously producing music for films, TV and other artists under the name Santan.

The Boy Who Played The Harp marks a mature and expansive chapter for Dave. The record debuted at number one and broke vinyl sales records across the UK. Tracks including “Raindance”, “History” and “Chapter 16” showcased his evolving production and lyrical depth, blending drill, spoken word, piano-driven atmosphere and melodic experimentation.

His 2023 collaboration with Central Cee, “Sprinter”, had earlier set an Australian chart record, becoming the first UK rap song to debut at number one in Australia, where it stayed for seven weeks. “Raindance” featuring Tems now appears set to follow the platinum success of “Sprinter”, “Location” and “Clash”.

Tour Dates

Thursday 18 June 2026

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Brisbane

Saturday 20 June 2026

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney

Tuesday 23 June 2026

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne

Saturday 27 June 2026

RAC Arena

Perth

Tickets on sale Friday 12 December at 10am local from Live Nation.

