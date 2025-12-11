 Lewis Capaldi Stuns Melbourne Fans With First Show In Five Years #REVIEW - Noise11.com
Lewis Capaldi performing live at Rod Laver Arena during his 2025 Australian tour.

Lewis Capaldi performing live at Rod Laver Arena during his 2025 Australian tour. photo by Winston Robinson

Lewis Capaldi Stuns Melbourne Fans With First Show In Five Years #REVIEW

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2025

in News

Lewis Capaldi is back in Australia for his second tour, and the jump in venue size says everything. In 2020 he played one night at Melbourne’s Festival Hall to about 5,400 people. This time he’s sold out three nights at Rod Laver Arena, each holding around 14,000.

Lewis has always been upfront about his mental health, and hearing him talk so openly to the crowd felt grounding in the best way. He walked onstage confident, honest, and willing to show fans that you can keep moving forward even when things feel heavy.

He opened with his new 2025 track Survive, which set the tone for the whole night.

“I swear to God, I’ll survive
If it kills me to
I’m gonna get up and try
If it’s the last thing I do”

Right after that came Grace, a sharp contrast that showed where his head was back in 2018.

“I’m not ready to be just another of your mistakes
Don’t wanna let the pieces fall out of place”

The setlist was clearly shaped with longtime fans in mind. Early favourites made an appearance, including his 2017 debut single Bruises, which at the time didn’t hint at how intense and personal his journey would become.

The show itself was stripped back. No distraction screens. No explosions. No big visual tricks. It was just Lewis, his voice, and the songs. That’s exactly why his fans connect with him. He feels like someone they know, and when he sings, it sounds like he’s talking straight to them.

How I’m Feeling Now appeared during the early shows on the tour but was missing from both the final Sydney date and this first Melbourne show.

It has been five years since Lewis played in Australia, but between the pandemic and his own needed break, the gap makes sense. If all goes smoothly from here, hopefully the next visit won’t take as long.

Lewis Capaldi Setlist – 11 December 2025, Melbourne, Australia

Survive (from Survive EP, 2025)
Grace (from Breach EP, 2018 and Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)
Heavenly Kind of State of Mind (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
Forever (from Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)
Wish You the Best (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
Love the Hell Out of You (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
Almost (from Survive EP, 2025)
Bruises (from Bloom EP, 2017 and Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)
Pointless (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
Something in the Heavens (from Survive EP, 2025)
Leave Me Slowly (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
Forget Me (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
The Pretender (from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, 2023)
The Day That I Die (from Survive EP, 2025)
Before You Go (from Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)

Encore:
Hold Me While You Wait (from Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)
Someone You Loved (from Breach EP, 2018 and Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, 2019)

Remaining Australian Dates
12 and 13 December – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
15 December – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
17 December – Perth, RAC Arena

tickets at Live Nation

