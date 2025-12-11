 Black Flag Announce Australian Return With New Lineup And New Momentum - Noise11.com
Black Flag 2026 Australian Tour

Black Flag

Black Flag Announce Australian Return With New Lineup And New Momentum

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2025

in News

Legendary American punk band Black Flag will return to Australia in May 2026, marking the group’s first visit since unveiling a refreshed lineup and a renewed creative drive. The tour will bring the influential Hermosa Beach originals back to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, giving Australian fans a first look at the band’s new era.

Founding guitarist Greg Ginn has welcomed three new members into the fold, with Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass, and Bryce Weston on drums. The additions have produced renewed energy within the long-running group, a band widely recognised as a cornerstone of hardcore punk and a pioneering force in the evolution of American underground music.

With the expanded lineup now writing and rehearsing together, Black Flag have begun shaping new material that builds upon their defining work from the late 1970s and 1980s. Their upcoming Australian dates will showcase the band’s revitalised chemistry, signalling the start of a new creative period after years marked by sporadic touring and lineup changes.

Black Flag plan to introduce fresh songs into their set, music informed by the new members while still connected to the unmistakable tone and attack that defined albums such as Damaged, My War, and Loose Nut. The band’s creative reinvention has historically been central to their identity, shifting from early breakneck hardcore to slower, heavier, and more experimental sounds as the 1980s progressed.

Black Flag began in 1976 under the original name Panic, formed by guitarist Greg Ginn and vocalist Keith Morris. Struggling to secure consistent bandmates in their earliest years, they rehearsed without a bassist for long stretches, an unconventional circumstance that helped shape Ginn’s sharp, confrontational guitar style.

The group took the name Black Flag in 1978, a suggestion from Ginn’s brother Raymond Pettibon, who also created the band’s now-iconic four-bar logo. From their earliest shows, the group cultivated a fiercely independent identity, booking their own gigs, printing their own flyers, and eventually establishing their own label, SST Records, to release their debut EP, Nervous Breakdown, in 1979.

As one of the first American hardcore bands, Black Flag became a cultural flashpoint within Southern California. Their intense performances were targeted repeatedly by the Los Angeles Police Department during a period when punk audiences were treated with hostility. Nonetheless, the band’s early lineup, including Ginn, Morris, bassist Chuck Dukowski, and drummer Robo, set the standard for the region’s growing underground scene.

When Henry Rollins joined as vocalist in 1981, Black Flag entered their most widely recognised era. Rollins’ imposing stage presence, combined with increasingly complex and weighty songwriting from Ginn, propelled the group into new territory. The release of Damaged in 1981 cemented their legacy, an album regarded as one of the defining releases of the hardcore movement.

Legal battles, lineup changes, and a relentless touring schedule shaped the band’s next years as they released a rapid succession of albums, including My War, Slip It In, Family Man, Loose Nut, and In My Head. Black Flag dissolved in 1986, with several reunions following across the next decades, including the current chapter that began in 2019.

Black Flag’s impact extends far beyond their own catalogue. Their DIY touring network and independent approach to recording became a model for alternative and underground artists across generations. Their musical evolution, blending hardcore with metal, free jazz, and experimental structures, has influenced genres ranging from grunge to sludge metal.

The 2026 Australian dates will give audiences a rare opportunity to see the latest incarnation of a band whose creative life has spanned nearly five decades. With new music underway and a lineup eager to redefine the group’s future, Black Flag’s next chapter is already in motion.

Concert Dates And Ticketing
Thursday 28 May, Melbourne, Corner Hotel
Friday 29 May, Sydney, Crowbar
Saturday 30 May, Brisbane, Crowbar
Sunday 31 May, Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

