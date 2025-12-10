 Ensiferum Announce Winter Storm Over Australia Tour For May 2026 - Noise11.com
Ensiferum Announce Winter Storm Over Australia Tour For May 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2025

in News

Ensiferum will bring their Winter Storm Over Australia tour to local fans in May 2026, marking the Finnish band’s long-awaited return and celebrating their 30th anniversary.

With their ninth studio album Winter Storm now part of their extensive catalogue, the upcoming run of dates promises a powerful survey of three decades of melodic folk metal, delivered with the grandeur that has made the group a global festival mainstay.

Ensiferum last visited Australia in 2019 on the Two Paths world tour, and this time Perth, Adelaide and Canberra have been added to the itinerary, expanding their reach across the country.

Winter Storm arrives after the longest break between records in Ensiferum’s history, as the release cycle for 2020’s Thalassic was disrupted when the world went into lockdown soon after it reached listeners. Thalassic became a milestone, topping Finland’s album chart and achieving strong positions across Germany, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. It later powered two extensive world tours and earned the band invitations to events such as Wacken, Hellfest, Summer Breeze and Ragnarök.

Despite these achievements, the four-year wait for Winter Storm underscores the impact of the global shutdown and heightens anticipation for the band’s 2026 return to live stages in Australia.

Ensiferum’s origins trace back to 1995 when guitarist Markus Toivonen founded the group with bassist Sauli Savolainen and drummer Kimmo Miettinen in Helsinki. The band, whose name translates to “sword bearing”, quickly established a direction that merged traditional melodies with metal intensity. Jari Mäenpää joined in 1996 on vocals and guitar, and by 1997 the first three-track demo had appeared. Line-up changes followed, yet the momentum continued, with a second demo in 1999 and a third, Hero In A Dream, securing a deal with Spinefarm Records.

The band’s self-titled debut Ensiferum arrived in 2001, launching them into the growing international folk metal movement. Keyboardist Meiju Enho joined the same year, adding a symphonic dimension that became a defining part of the band’s sound. Their second album Iron followed in 2004, although its completion coincided with Mäenpää’s departure. Norther’s Petri Lindroos stepped in as vocalist and guitarist, becoming a permanent member after touring commitments that same year.
Growth, Line-Up Evolution And Expanding Horizons

New bassist Sami Hinkka arrived in 2004, with drummer Janne Parviainen joining in 2005. This revitalised line-up created the Dragonheads EP in 2006, which included reworked early material and traditional Finnish arrangements. The live DVD 10th Anniversary Live captured their New Year’s Eve performance in Helsinki that same year, marking a significant milestone. The third studio album Victory Songs was released in 2007, supported by a suite of international tours and festival appearances, and the band’s expanding world profile saw them perform across Europe, North America, Australia and later South Africa.

Keyboardist Enho departed in 2007, with Emmi Silvennoinen eventually taking the role full-time. Ensiferum continued to appear at major festivals and embarked on tours with Týr, Eluveitie, Megadeth and Amon Amarth, among many others. Their fourth album From Afar arrived in 2009, produced by Tero Kinnunen and Janne Joutsenniemi, followed by global touring that included Screamfest in Sydney on New Year’s Day 2010.

Ensiferum shifted to Metal Blade Records in 2013 after thirteen years with Spinefarm and released One Man Army in 2015. During this period, Netta Skog joined as keyboardist and contributed accordion and clean vocals, expanding the band’s dynamic range in both studio and live settings. Two Paths followed in 2017, recorded with a more organic approach that favoured analog techniques. Further touring cemented their standing as one of the world’s leading folk metal bands.

By early 2020, Ensiferum had entered Studio Petrax to record Thalassic, also marking the introduction of keyboardist and clean vocalist Pekka Montin. Singles Rum, Women, Victory and Andromeda announced a refreshed artistic focus, while Thalassic itself became a career peak. Winter Storm, released in 2024, continues that creative trajectory and forms the centrepiece of their 2026 Australian tour.

Ensiferum’s legacy spans nine albums, countless global tours and an unwavering dedication to melodic folk metal, shaped by shifting line-ups yet anchored by founder Markus Toivonen. Their 30th anniversary tour marks not only a celebration of longevity but also a reaffirmation of their place in modern metal history.

Ensiferum May 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Tuesday 26 May, Perth, Amplifier
Wednesday 27 May, Adelaide, Lion Arts
Thursday 28 May, Sydney, Crowbar
Friday 29 May, Melbourne, Corner
Saturday 30 May, Brisbane, Backroom
Sunday 31 May, Canberra, The Baso

