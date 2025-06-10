David Byrne Has a New Song New Album and New Tour Including Australia and New Zealand 2026 - Noise11.com

David Byrne has a lot of new today. There is a new album ‘Who Is The Sky?’ on the way in September, a new song with a new music video ‘Everybody Laughs’ out now and tour dates for Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.

“Someone I know said, ‘David, you use the word “everybody” a lot.’ I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it,” says Byrne. “Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody’s wearing everybody else’s shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done. I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together. Music can do that – hold opposites simultaneously. I realized that when singing with Robyn earlier this year. Her songs are often sad, but the music is joyous.”

‘Who Is The Sky?’ was produced by Kid Harpoon (Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles) and features 12 songs arranged by members of the New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. The album features appearances from St Vincent, Hayley Williams of Paramore and Tom Skinner of The Smile.

“It took me a second to realize, oh yeah, these songs are personal, but with David’s unique perspective on life in general,” adds Kid Harpoon (aka Tom Hull). “Walking around New York listening to the demo of ‘Everybody Laughs’ was so joyous, because it made me feel like we’re all the same – we all laugh, cry and sing. The thing about David that resonates with a lot of people is that he’s in on the joke. He gets the absurdity of it all, and all of these personal observations are his perspective on it.”

DAVID BYRNE

WHO IS THE SKY? WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND JANUARY 2026

Wednesday 14 January

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Saturday 17 January

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 21 January

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 22 January

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 24 January

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 27 January

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

World tour dates:

Here are David Byrne’s tour dates:

9/14/2025 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

9/16/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center PAC

9/17/2025 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

9/19/2025 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

9/21/2025 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

9/23/2025 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

9/25/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

9/27-28/2025 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

9/30, 10/1/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/3-4/2025 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/7/2025 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/8/2025 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10/2025 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/14/2025 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

10/16-17/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21-22/2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Massey Hall

10/25/2025 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/28-29, 31/2025 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

11/3-4/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

11/6-7/2025 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

11/11-12/2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11/16-17/2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20-21/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

11/25-26/2025 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

11/28-29/2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

12/2-3/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

12/5-6/2025 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

2/12/2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

2/15-16/2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

2/18/2026 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

2/21-22/2026 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

2/24/2026 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

2/27/2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

3/2/2026 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

3/3-4/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

3/6-7/2026 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

3/9-10/2026 – Manchester, UK – o2 Apollo

3/13/2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

3/15/2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

3/18-19/2026 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

