David McCormack & The Polaroids Announce Ambitious New Album ‘A Complete History Of Popular Music’ - Noise11.com

David McCormack, the celebrated Australian songwriter and frontman of Custard, is set to return with a bold new musical statement. His latest project, David McCormack & The Polaroids, will release A Complete History Of Popular Music on October 17 via Das Kong, an ambitious album that aims to distil the sprawling narrative of popular music into a singular, cohesive work.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the record’s first single, ‘Slow Jam,’ accompanied by a playful, inventive video directed by SPOD. The track is now available to stream, while pre-orders for the album are open.

In what can only be described as a magnum opus, McCormack tackles an audacious creative challenge: charting the evolution of popular music through a collection of songs that traverse genre, era, and style. The album resists conventional categorisation, instead embracing a wide-ranging musical tapestry that reflects McCormack’s eclectic influences and razor-sharp songwriting.

Through a deliberate sequence of sonic vignettes, A Complete History Of Popular Music guides the listener on a chronological journey. From the early rumblings of rock ’n’ roll to the cutting-edge sounds of contemporary music, each track is carefully crafted to evoke the essence of its era. It’s an ambitious balancing act: celebrating the familiar while also refracting these influences through McCormack’s unique perspective.

The album’s first single, ‘Slow Jam,’ offers a glimpse of this vision in action. Underpinned by vintage analogue textures, lush instrumentation, and McCormack’s characteristic lyrical wit, the track demonstrates the seamless blending of the past and present that defines the album. SPOD’s video, equally inventive, captures the song’s playful spirit and hints at the broader conceptual framework of the record.

Instrumentation across the album is equally eclectic. McCormack blends classic analogue sounds with contemporary production techniques, producing a richly nuanced sonic palette that accommodates the album’s dizzying array of stylistic references. This approach allows the listener to experience the evolution of music in a way that feels both immersive and fresh.

Lyrically, McCormack leans into allusion rather than exposition. His songs are peppered with cryptic references and winking nods to the musical traditions they inhabit, rewarding careful listening with layers of meaning. Fans familiar with McCormack’s work will recognise his playful intelligence and attention to detail, which serve to elevate the album beyond mere homage into a thoughtful, personal meditation on music itself.

Ultimately, A Complete History Of Popular Music is less a textbook recounting than a deeply personal exploration of sound and culture. McCormack distils the vast, sprawling world of popular music into a work that simultaneously celebrates the past and looks forward to the future. It’s a record that invites repeated listening, revealing new connections and insights with each play.

The album will be launched live at a special Sydney show at MixTape Brewery in Marrickville on Friday, October 24. Fans can expect an intimate yet electrifying performance from McCormack and The Polaroids, bringing the album’s intricate, genre-spanning material to life.

McCormack’s commitment to innovation and exploration has long defined his career, and A Complete History Of Popular Music is a testament to that ethos. By taking on such a sweeping concept and executing it with both intelligence and heart, he has created an album that is poised to be one of the most talked-about Australian releases of the year.

With its blend of clever songwriting, adventurous instrumentation, and conceptual ambition, A Complete History Of Popular Music reinforces David McCormack’s status as one of Australia’s most inventive and enduring musical voices. For those willing to take the journey, the album promises to be a rewarding and unforgettable listening experience.

