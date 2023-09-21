Dawn French Is A Huge Twat Is Coming To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Dawn French will bring her Dawn French Is A Huge Twat to Australia for 2024.

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate,” French said, “There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give Australian audiences a peek behind the scenes of my work life…Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Dawn French started out in Channel 4 UK’s ‘The Comic Strip Presents’ in 1982 with Young Ones’ stars Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer.

French created the hit comedy series ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ with Jennifer Saunders. She starred in Saunders’ sitcom Jam & Jerusalem and was the lead character the Vicar in The Vicar of Dibley.

‘Dawn French is a Huge Twat’ commences with two shows in Perth at Riverside Theatre on April 10 and 11, followed by AEC Theatre in Adelaide on April 16, Civic Theatre, Newcastle on April 19, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 23, Wrest Point Hobart on April 29, Royal Theatre Canberra on May 3, Sydney’s State Theatre on May 8 and 9, The Star Gold Coast on May 14, concluding at Brisbane Convention Centre on May 16.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Thursday, September 28 at 12pm with a special Live Nation/ Ticketmaster/ Venue presale running from Monday, September 25 at 11am to Thursday, September 28 at 11am. Perth has a standalone Live Nation/Ticketmaster/Venue pre-sale window, running from 11am, Tuesday, September 26 for 48 hours. All times are local.

