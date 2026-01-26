Death Cab For Cutie Sign To ANTI- Records And Announce North American Summer Tour - Noise11.com

The influential US indie band return to independent roots with a new label home and confirm a major summer run across North America, following the global celebration of Transatlanticism.

by Paul Cashmere

Death Cab For Cutie have entered a new chapter in their nearly three-decade career, signing with ANTI- Records and confirming a substantial North American summer tour that will take in arenas, amphitheatres and landmark outdoor venues across the United States and Canada.

The move to ANTI- Records represents a full-circle moment for the band, reconnecting them with the independent ethos that defined their earliest years. Formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, Death Cab For Cutie first built their reputation through the Pacific Northwest indie scene, releasing their initial run of albums through Seattle-based Barsuk Records. Those formative releases laid the groundwork for a body of work that would later bridge the underground and the mainstream with unusual consistency.

After more than two decades and six albums with Atlantic Records, including two platinum-certified releases, the decision to align with ANTI- signals a recalibration rather than a reinvention. The label’s roster places Death Cab alongside artists long associated with artistic longevity and credibility, reinforcing the band’s position as elder statesmen of modern alternative music while leaving the door open for new creative directions. New music is already in progress, with further announcements expected.

The timing of the announcement follows a period of renewed visibility for the band. Over the past two years, Death Cab For Cutie have been riding a wave of momentum generated by the 20th anniversary of Transatlanticism, the album that transformed them from cult favourites into a generational voice. First released in 2003, Transatlanticism went on to achieve platinum status and has since been widely recognised as one of the defining albums of its era, its songs embedded in film, television and the collective memory of a generation of listeners.

That legacy was reaffirmed on a recent sold-out global tour that revisited the album in full, alongside the band’s tenth studio album Asphalt Meadows, released in 2022. Asphalt Meadows marked a confident late-career statement, expanding the band’s sonic range while retaining the emotional clarity that has long defined Benjamin Gibbard’s songwriting. The album underscored that Death Cab For Cutie remain a forward-looking creative force rather than a nostalgia act.

The newly announced summer tour begins in July and will see the band headline major venues across the continent. Highlights include a two-night stand at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, performances in Toronto and Philadelphia, and a run through the Midwest and Mountain States. Ahead of the tour, Death Cab For Cutie will also co-headline Denver’s Outside Days festival in late May.

Supporting the tour on select dates will be Japanese Breakfast, Nation Of Language and Jay Som, artists who reflect the band’s long-standing commitment to sharing stages with musicians they admire and who represent the evolving landscape of independent music.

Death Cab For Cutie’s durability has always been rooted in their ability to grow without severing ties to their past. From the early lo-fi intimacy of Something About Airplanes through the breakthrough of Plans and the more expansive textures of later releases, the band have consistently adapted while maintaining a clear authorial voice. Personnel changes, including the departure of founding guitarist Chris Walla in 2014 and the later addition of Dave Depper and Zac Rae as full-time members, have reshaped the group without diluting its core identity.

Signing with ANTI- reinforces that sense of continuity. It places Death Cab For Cutie back in a setting that prioritises artistic control and long-term vision, qualities that have defined their career since its beginnings in college basements and small clubs in Washington State. As they prepare to unveil their next phase, the band’s past and present appear more aligned than ever.

Death Cab For Cutie Tour Dates

May 29, Denver, CO, Outside Days

July 10, Minneapolis, MN, Armory

July 11, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre

July 12, Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater At White River State Park

July 14, Cincinnati, OH, MegaCorp Pavilion

July 15, Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion

July 17, Philadelphia, PA, Highmark Mann Center For The Performing Arts

July 18, Canandaigua, NY, CMAC

July 19, Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre

July 21, Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22, Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

July 24, St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

July 25, Bentonville, AR, The Momentary

July 26, Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 28, Fort Collins, CO, Washington’s

July 29, Sandy, UT, Sandy Amphitheater

July 31, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

August 2, Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

August 3, Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

August 4, San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square At Petco Park

August 6, Las Vegas, NV, The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

August 7, Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

