Deftones Return To Australia And New Zealand, Bringing Interpol And Ecca Vandal On Tour - Noise11.com

Deftones will end a near decade long absence from headline arenas in Australia and New Zealand, with a run of shows in May 2026. The Sacramento band bring their immersive, genre-defying live show, with special guests Interpol and Ecca Vandal.

Formed in Sacramento in 1988, Deftones are now a GRAMMY® Award winning, multi platinum outfit. Their music blends heavy guitar textures, dreamlike atmospheres and intense dynamics. The band have sold more than 10 million records, and amassed over 10 billion streams. Their tenth studio album, Private Music, was released in 2025, and has been hailed as another high point.

Deftones grew from the skateboard scene and hardcore punk, into a sound that defies simple labels. White Pony, Diamond Eyes, Koi No Yokan and Ohms all marked major steps in the band’s evolution. Chino Moreno’s voice often suggests emotion rather than declaring it, and the group have long mixed aggression with cinematic mood.

On stage, Deftones aim for immersion. Their shows are built around contrasts, with intimate textures giving way to explosive, cathartic moments. The band have also curated Dia De Los Deftones, a one day festival at Petco Park in San Diego, which showcases their taste and ambitions beyond the record cycle. For fans, these arena dates will offer a chance to hear material from across three decades.

Joining them are Interpol, whose brooding post punk has influenced a generation, and Ecca Vandal, noted for bold genre-mixing and fierce live performances. That trio promises nights that travel between shadow and light.

Tour Dates

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Saturday 2 May.

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Sunday 3 May.

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Wednesday 6 May.

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Saturday 9 May.

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Sunday 10 May.

Spark Arena, Auckland, Wednesday 13 May.

General public tickets go on sale, Friday 21 November at 2pm.

Deftones remain a rare example of a heavy band who expanded their palette while growing their audience. White Pony moved them into more experimental territory, and tracks like Elite earned mainstream recognition, including a Grammy win. Later records maintained both heft and curiosity, and the band’s willingness to shift sonically has kept them vital.

The tour also arrives after personnel and personal upheavals, including the long shadow of Chi Cheng’s accident and later death. Deftones rebuilt, and their continued ambition shows in recent records and touring approaches. For many fans, these arena shows will be a reunion and a reminder of the band’s unique place in modern rock.

