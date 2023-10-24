Devo Release ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ - Noise11.com

Devo are marking their 50th anniversary with the compilation ’50 Years of De-Evolution’.

The Akron, Ohio band took their name from the term de-evolution, a concept that was termed after the Kent State massacre of 1970 to describe how humanity is starting to go backwards. The first Devo show was on 18 April, 1973 at the Kent State University.

50 YEARS OF DE-EVOLUTION (1973-2023)

4-LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

“Mongoloid” – Warner Version

“Jocko Homo” – Warner Version

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Come Back Jonee” – Single Edit

“Secret Agent Man”

“The Day My Baby Gave Me A Surprize”

Side Two

“Smart Patrol”

“Girl U Want”

“Whip It”

“Freedom Of Choice”

“Gates Of Steel”

“Working In The Coal Mine”

LP Two: Side One

“Beautiful World”

“Jerkin’ Back ’n’ Forth”

“Through Being Cool”

“Love Without Anger”

“Time Out For Fun”

“Peek-a-Boo!”

“That’s Good”

Side Two

“Big Mess”

“Here To Go” – Go Mix Version

“Are You Experienced?”

“Disco Dancer” – 7” Version

“Post Post-Modern Man” – Macro Post-Modern Mix

“Fresh”

LP Three: Side One

“I’m A Potato” – 1974 Demo

“Mongoloid” – Booji Boy Version

“Jocko Homo” – Booji Boy Version

“Be Stiff” – Stiff Version

“Uncontrollable Urge”

“Gut Feeling” / “(Slap Your Mammy)”

Side Two

“Triumph Of The Will”

“Soo-Bawlz”

“It Takes A Worried Man”

“Snowball” – Single Remix

“Mr. B’s Ballroom”

“Going Under”

“One Dumb Thing”

LP Four: Side One

“Speed Racer”

“Theme From Doctor Detroit” – Dance Mix

“Shout”

“Puppet Boy”

“I Wouldn’t Do That To You”

“Bread And Butter”

Side Two

“Let’s Talk”

“Baby Doll – Devo Single Mix

“Some Things Never Change”

“What We Do” – Single Edit

“No Place Like Home”

“Watch Us Work It”

Devo Australian dates:

Sunday 26 November – ICC Super Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday 29 November – QPAC, Brisbane

Wednesday 6 December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Noise11.com

