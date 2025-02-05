So Much For The Devo Farewell Tour – It Has Been Extended - Noise11.com

Devo seems to have learnt from Kiss, Cher and Motley Crue about the alternate meaning of the word “farewell”. The ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ tour has been given an extension.

Devo fans were under the impression that Devo’s touring days came to an end in December 2023 when the Melbourne date of the Australia tour was the last on the ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ dates on the list.

Wrong!

Devo found time to perform more shows at Festivals in 2024. There were seven concert appearances in 2024 which were more encore performances at festivals to reach the masses.

16 new shows for 2025 have just been announced for North America starting in Philadelphia on 1 May and ending 29 August in Chicago.

Read the Noise11 Melbourne review from 2023

Here are Devo’s 2025 dates:

5/01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

5/03 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

5/09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/11 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

5/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/17 – Pasadena, CA – Cruel World Festival 2025

6/18 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

6/20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

6/24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

6/28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

6/30 – Toronto, ON – History

7/19-20 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown 2025

7/21 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

8/29 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com