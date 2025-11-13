Dick Move Bring Dream, Believe, Achieve To Australia For 2026 Tour - Noise11.com

Aotearoa’s fiercest punk force Dick Move will return to Australia in January and February 2026, armed with their third studio album Dream, Believe, Achieve and ready to deliver the kind of high-velocity chaos that has made them one of New Zealand’s most vital contemporary punk exports.

Dream, Believe, Achieve, out now via Flying Nun Records and 1:12 Records, is Dick Move at their sharpest and loudest. Across 13 tracks in just 25 minutes, the band push further into the intersection of party-punk energy and political confrontation, a dual force that has defined their rise since emerging from Auckland’s DIY punk community in 2019. The album captures the same explosive urgency that has earned them a dedicated following and has seen them tear through clubs, festivals, and international stages with equal ferocity.

Dick Move’s live reputation was carved early in their career, when vocalist Lucy Suttor, guitarist Lucy Macrae, bassist Hariet Ellis, drummer Justin Rendell, and guitarist Luke Boyes took their blistering sets from small rooms to major festival stages. Over the last five years they have found themselves sharing line-ups with everyone from Amyl & The Sniffers to Cosmic Psychos, C.O.F.F.I.N and The Chats, while also appearing at Australian festivals including BIGSOUND, River Rocks, Dark Mofo, Psyched As, and Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival. Their intensity has translated globally too, with extensive European tours and consistently sold-out club shows marking them as one of Aotearoa’s hardest-working punk bands.

Their new record channels that momentum with an even more pointed political edge. Singles like Shut Your Mouth, Fuck It, Nurses and Scared Old Men pull no punches as they attack misogyny, exploitative political structures, and the systems that commodify labour, land, and bodies. Lucy Suttor’s vocals strike with riot-ready intensity, matched by the snarl of Macrae and Boyes’ guitars, Ellis’ propulsive bass lines, and Rendell’s relentless percussion.

Dream, Believe, Achieve itself is a deliberate provocation. Where the familiar phrase has long been used as a hollow promise of individual success, Dick Move reframe it as a collective rallying cry. Their version rejects the commercialised optimism of self-help culture, instead pushing for solidarity, resistance, and the dismantling of oppressive structures. It is an album built on urgency, humour, rage, and the conviction that punk remains a powerful tool for political expression.

The band have also shared a homemade video for the single Shut Your Mouth, pieced together by guitarist Hariet Ellis from archival tour footage captured since the release of their previous record Wet. Vocalist Lucy Suttor describes the clip simply, “We are fun and cute,” a reminder that even the most politically charged punk can still carry joy at its core.

The new album was recorded and mixed by De Stevens at Auckland’s Roundhead Studios, produced by longtime collaborator Peter Ruddell of Sulfate and Wax Chattels, and mastered by Australian punk figure Mikey Young. It follows their earlier albums Dick Move (2020) and Chop! (2022), both of which helped establish the band’s mix of humour, ferocity, and activism.

Australian audiences will have the chance to see the new material live when Dick Move cross the Tasman in summer 2026 for a run of headline shows stretching through Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, and Geelong, with more tour dates still to come. Some shows are ticketed, while others are free, keeping in line with the band’s grassroots ethos.

**DICK MOVE – DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026**

Wednesday January 28

Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar, Melbourne

Thursday January 29

Junk Bar, Brisbane

Friday January 30

The Vic On The Park, Sydney

FREE

Saturday January 31

La La La’s, Wollongong

Sunday February 1

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

FREE

Friday February 6

Medusa, Geelong

**DICK MOVE – DREAM, BELIEVE, ACHIEVE TRACKLISTING**

F*ck It

Try Hard

Run For Your Money

Shut Your Mouth

Bludger

Scared Old Men

Nurses

Cracks

Up The Bus

Good Time Girl

Karanga-a-Hape

Suits

Handful

