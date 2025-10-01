Dick Move Announce New Album ‘Dream, Believe, Achieve' with Single ‘Scared Old Men' - Noise11.com

Aotearoa’s fiercest punk agitators Dick Move are back, unleashing their biting new single ‘Scared Old Men’ as the next taste of their forthcoming album Dream, Believe, Achieve.

Fresh from tearing through a 14-date European run, the five-piece are doubling down on their brand of raw, unapologetic punk, this time channelling frustration into a blistering critique of patriarchy, power and systemic decay.

‘Scared Old Men’ is not a swipe at men themselves but at the oppressive structures of patriarchy. Through snarling vocals and post-punk grit, Dick Move confront the ways patriarchal systems restrict expression, exploit lives, and sustain capitalism’s broken machinery. It’s an exhausted scream from inside the cage of toxic masculinity, turning that burnout into a weapon of resistance.

The single arrives with a striking video directed by Stella Reid, featuring Lucy Suttor and Johanna Cosgrove. Supported by NZ On Air, the clip captures the exhaustion and defiance embedded in the track’s DNA.

The album title flips the hollow affirmations of self-help culture on its head. Where “Dream, Believe, Achieve” has often been weaponised by online gurus to push individual wealth and status, Dick Move transform it into a rallying cry for collective power and solidarity.

The record is built on sharp-edged punk anthems-fist-pumping tracks like ‘F*ck It’ and ‘Nurses’-and continues the band’s tradition of holding oppressive systems to account. It’s a record about calling out bullshit, reclaiming voice, and demanding agency over land, labour, and life.

Tracked and mixed by De Stevens at Roundhead Studios, Dream, Believe, Achieve was produced by longtime collaborator Peter Ruddell (Sulfate, Wax Chattels) and mastered by Mikey Young.

Since emerging from New Zealand’s underground, Dick Move have taken their firebrand politics and relentless live energy across the globe. They’ve shared stages with Foo Fighters, The Breeders, Amyl & The Sniffers, Cosmic Psychos, and The Chats, and smashed through a 22-date European tour in 2024. Another European run is locked in for September 2025, alongside repeat raids across Australia.

Dream, Believe, Achieve is out digitally, on vinyl, and on CD 14 November via 1:12 Records and Flying Nun Records.

Tracklist – Dream, Believe, Achieve

F*ck It

Try Hard

Run For Your Money

Shut Your Mouth

Bludger

Scared Old Men

Nurses

Cracks

Up The Bus

Good Time Girl

Karanga-a-Hape

Suits

Handful

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)