Dinosaur Jr To Return To Australia with Original Line-up of Mascis, Barlow and Murph in 2024 - Noise11.com

Dinosaur Jr fifth album ‘Where You Been’ was released on 9 February 1993. It was the album that established the Dinosaur Jr fanbase, especially in Australia where the Massachusetts group had their first chart position in Australia which continued on with the next record ‘Without A Sound’.

‘Where You Been’ was the only Dinosaur Jr album from 1988’s ‘Bug’ to 2007’s Beyond’ to be recorded with the band of three, J Mascis, Mike Johnson and Murph. Johnson was the new bass player for the group replacing Lou Barlow. Murph left after “Where You Been’ and returned in 2005. For 2024, Australia will be treated to the original trio, J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals) and Murph (drums). It’s the band’s first visit to Australia since 2017.

DINOSAUR JR. (US)

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WHERE YOU BEEN

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring and 95bFM (Auckland show only)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 5 October (2pm local)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 10 October (2pm local time)

Wednesday 21 February

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 23 February

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 26 February

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

18+

moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 28 February

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

18+

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 2 March

Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Presented by 95bFM

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

*Also performing at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb

more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

