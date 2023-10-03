 Dinosaur Jr To Return To Australia with Original Line-up of Mascis, Barlow and Murph in 2024 - Noise11.com
J Mascis photo by Ros O'Gorman

J Mascis photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dinosaur Jr To Return To Australia with Original Line-up of Mascis, Barlow and Murph in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2023

in News

Dinosaur Jr fifth album ‘Where You Been’ was released on 9 February 1993. It was the album that established the Dinosaur Jr fanbase, especially in Australia where the Massachusetts group had their first chart position in Australia which continued on with the next record ‘Without A Sound’.

‘Where You Been’ was the only Dinosaur Jr album from 1988’s ‘Bug’ to 2007’s Beyond’ to be recorded with the band of three, J Mascis, Mike Johnson and Murph. Johnson was the new bass player for the group replacing Lou Barlow. Murph left after “Where You Been’ and returned in 2005. For 2024, Australia will be treated to the original trio, J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals) and Murph (drums). It’s the band’s first visit to Australia since 2017.

DINOSAUR JR. (US)
CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WHERE YOU BEEN
AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring and 95bFM (Auckland show only)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 5 October (2pm local)
or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 10 October (2pm local time)

Wednesday 21 February
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au

Friday 23 February
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 26 February
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
18+
moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 28 February
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
18+
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 2 March
Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Presented by 95bFM
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz

*Also performing at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb
more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Hard Ons
The Hard-Ons Announce Three Final Shows for 2023

The Hard-Ons will perform their three final shows for 2023 in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

14 hours ago
Green Day - image By Ros O'Gorman, noise11, photo
Green Day Tease New Project ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’

Green Day appear to be teasing new music. Green Day used a meme for their hit song 'Wake Me Up When September End' to cryptically tease the project by sending fans to a website to “register for a wake up call”.

22 hours ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 Play First U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Show In Las Vegas

U2 played their first ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ at their all new purpose built venue The Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Friday (29 September, 2023).

3 days ago
Wooten Brothers
The Wooten Brothers Preview First Album In Decades With ‘Sweat’ Video

The Wooten Brothers new song ‘Sweat’ is the first collective music from the brothers in decades and opens the door for the album ‘Sweat’ coming in 2024.

5 days ago
Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Albo Has A Night Out With Dog Trumpet

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was out soaking up some local Aussie culture with Dog Trumpet at The Factory in Marrickville last night (28 September 2023).

5 days ago
Rick Price 2023
Rick Price To Kick Off Wayfaring Stranger Australia Tour In Sydney

Rick Price has new album for 2023 with ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ even if they are all old songs. The Nashville based Australian singer songwriter will kick off an Australian tour to play songs from the album live in Australia for the first time from next Thursday October 5.

5 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Plays Free Show In London

Kylie Minogue dazzled fans as she treated them to a free concert at London's O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday night (27.09.23).

5 days ago