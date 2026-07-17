Dizzy Sunfist Announce New Album Our Dream Is Not Dead - Noise11 Music News

Japanese melodic punk trio Dizzy Sunfist will officially release their new studio album, Our Dream Is Not Dead, on September 18 through the independent United States punk label Fat Wreck Chords.

by Paul Cashmere

The global announcement coincided with the immediate digital release of the lead track, Carry On (Fat Wreck Version), providing international audiences with a first taste of the upcoming record. The album marks the first full length international offering from the Osaka established group since their formal global alignment with the San Francisco record label earlier this year. Pre orders for the physical and digital formats of the studio album have officially opened across global distribution channels.

The international release of Our Dream Is Not Dead signals a significant cross cultural convergence within the modern independent punk landscape, bringing one of Japan’s most prominent female fronted melodic hardcore acts into the historic lineage of Western independent punk. By securing a worldwide distribution agreement with Fat Wreck Chords, Dizzy Sunfist bridges the vibrant underground live music scene of Osaka with the legacy of the nineties California skate punk movement. The signing demonstrates the expanding global footprint of Japanese alternative music, proving that high energy melodic rock transcends geographic and linguistic barriers within the contemporary independent record sector.

The trio consists of founding vocalist and guitarist Ayapeta, long time drummer moAi, and bassist MEG, who joined the configuration in September 2025 to finalise the current performance lineup. The newly distributed rendition of Carry On captures the signature driving sonic identity that has come to define the group, blending fast paced rhythm sections with the melodic sensibilities characteristic of the Japanese live circuit. The upcoming album was tracked following extensive domestic touring and consolidates the musical direction developed by the band over nearly two decades of performance. Fans can listen to the new composition immediately via major digital streaming networks, while physical album cover art and promotional assets have been distributed to independent music retailers.

Formed in Osaka in 2009 by primary songwriter Ayapeta and former bassist Iyama, Dizzy Sunfist spent their formative years navigating the regional underground alternative circuit. The group gained initial national momentum in September 2013 after signing to the domestic imprint Caffeine Bomb Records to release their debut mini album, Fist Bump. Their commercial breakthrough arrived in July 2014 with the follow up mini album, Super Delicious, which secured the number five position on the Oricon Indies Chart. The band subsequently delivered their first full length studio record, Dizzy Beats, in March 2016, followed by the landmark January 2018 record Dreams Never End, which initiated their first international live expansion across six Asian nations.

The group celebrated their tenth anniversary in 2019 by selling out major domestic venues, including a headline performance at Studio Coast in Tokyo which drew over two thousand patrons. Following a signing with major label Nippon Columbia, the band navigated internal transitions, including the departure of Iyama in 2021. Despite these lineup fluctuations, the group maintained their recorded output with the full length album Dizzyland To Infinity and Beyond in late 2021 and the Punk Rock Princess EP in 2023. Their historical signature anthem, The Dream Is Not Dead, has long served as an emotional anchor for their live audience, setting the thematic framework for the newly announced 2026 full length record.

The alliance with Fat Wreck Chords places Dizzy Sunfist alongside a historic catalogue established by NOFX frontman Fat Mike and Erin Burkett in 1990. The independent label, which recently formed a strategic partnership with Hopeless Records, built its industry reputation on artist friendly one record contracts and a distinctive fast tempos sonic profile. Having helped define the American punk resurgence via foundational releases from Lagwagon, No Use For A Name, Propagandhi, and Good Riddance, the label has evolved its operations to include global talent acquisition. Dizzy Sunfist will support the release of Our Dream Is Not Dead with subsequent live touring schedules, continuing their status as fixture performers on major Japanese rock festival bills including Summer Sonic, Satanic Carnival, and Kyoto Daisakusen.

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