Dolly Parton Reunites With The Grascals For New Single ‘Broken Angels’ - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has reunited with longtime friends and collaborators The Grascals for a brand-new single, Broken Angels, out now through Billy Blue Records. The song, co-written by Parton and The Grascals founding member Jamie Johnson, is the debut release from the group’s forthcoming album.

The track carries a deeply personal weight. Johnson, who first sketched the song around themes of addiction and recovery, reached out to Parton when the lyrics stalled. Within days she had finished the idea, helping craft what would become Broken Angels.

“Dolly—along with The Osborne Brothers—has been the biggest influence on The Grascals’ career,” Johnson says. “I know this song wouldn’t exist without her passion and unmatched gift for writing. We both wrote this with a close friend in mind, but it’s for anyone who needs hope.”

Parton echoes the sentiment: “I love the Grascals, as they are like brothers to me. Jamie and I wrote this song with someone special in mind, but I also thought of other friends and family. Addiction touches nearly everyone. I hope this song gives strength to those who need it.”

The Grascals’ ties to Parton go back nearly two decades. Early in their career, the band became Parton’s touring partners, joining her on stages worldwide and introducing their harmony-driven brand of bluegrass to her massive audiences. That collaboration opened the door for The Grascals to become one of the genre’s most visible groups, collecting two International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year awards and Grammy nominations along the way.

The upcoming project marks their first with Billy Blue Records and their first studio reunion with Parton in years. Alongside the new single, original Grascal Jimmy Mattingly returned to add strings, while Dolly band alumnus Kent Wells contributed in the studio.

Dolly Parton hardly needs introduction. A ten-time Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and author of global standards like Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, and I Will Always Love You, Parton’s legacy spans six decades of country, pop, gospel, and now bluegrass collaboration.

Beyond her 25 number one country singles and over 100 million records sold worldwide, she has been equally celebrated for her philanthropy, most notably her Imagination Library, which has donated over 200 million books to children.

Formed in Nashville in 2004, The Grascals quickly became one of bluegrass music’s most decorated acts. Their self-titled debut (2005) set the stage, but it was their ongoing collaboration with Dolly Parton that elevated their profile. Songs like Viva Las Vegas with Parton solidified them as one of the genre’s premier bands.

The group has since released more than 10 albums, balancing reverence for tradition with fresh songwriting. Their lineup has shifted over the years but founding members Jamie Johnson and Danny Roberts remain the core.

The Grascals will bring Broken Angels to the stage as part of their U.S. tour this year, with more dates expected around the release of their upcoming album.

The Grascals 2025 U.S. Tour Dates:

Sept 14 – Bristol, TN – Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept 28 – Raleigh, NC – IBMA Bluegrass Live!

Oct 12 – Owensboro, KY – Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Nov 2 – Nashville, TN – Station Inn

Dec 6 – Pigeon Forge, TN – Dollywood Christmas Festival

Additional dates are expected to be announced soon.

