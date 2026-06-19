Eddie Vedder Debuts ‘Better Believe' At Obama Presidential Center Opening With Chicago Youth Musicians - Noise11 Music News

Eddie Vedder has released the original song ‘Better Believe’, a collaboration with young musicians from Guitars Over Guns that premiered at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

by Paul Cashmere

Eddie Vedder unveiled a new original song, Better Believe, during the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18, bringing together young musicians from the youth arts organisation Guitars Over Guns for a performance that highlighted mentorship, music education and community collaboration. The track, co-written by Vedder and participants from the Chicago-based program, was recorded at Columbia College Chicago and has now been released across major streaming platforms.

The debut of Better Believe was one of the centrepieces of the opening celebrations for the Obama Presidential Center, an event designed to showcase the institution’s focus on leadership, education and community engagement. The project also reflects a growing trend in the music industry where established artists partner directly with youth organisations to create original works that extend beyond traditional commercial releases.

In this case, the collaboration was initiated by the Obama Foundation, which brought together Vedder and Guitars Over Guns, an arts-based youth development organisation that uses music, mentorship and creative programs to support young people. Audio Arts students and alumni from Columbia College Chicago also participated in the project, with the recording sessions taking place at the college’s facilities.

Speaking during the ceremony, Vedder acknowledged the scale of the undertaking and the significance of the occasion.

“What an honor for all of us to be here on this day,” Vedder told attendees.

“President Obama was aware that I would be playing music with young musicians from the neighborhood. But when he heard we were writing an original piece, a song just for the occasion, he said, ‘That might be a lot of work.’ And as usual, he was right. But it’s been great work and it’s everything the center stands for, its inclusivity, its access to resources, its mentorship and opportunity. So, we thank you for this opportunity.”

The song was co-written by Vedder alongside Giselle Castro, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Jeremiah Fristoe, Mason Harris, Michael “Myskie” Hightower, Naomi Owens, Joy Viltz and Iya Waters. Production duties were shared by Vedder, Andrew Watt, Daniels and Paul LaMalfa.

The recording features a diverse group of performers drawn from the program. Vedder contributes lead vocals, guitar and background vocals, while Joy Viltz, Giselle Castro, Naomi Owens, Michael “Myskie” Hightower and Mason Harris share vocal performances. Instrumental contributions come from Isabella Santillan on guitar, Ayden Smith on bass, Cassidy Lee on drums and longtime Vedder collaborator Josh Klinghoffer on keyboards.

Engineering was handled by Anthony Abruzzo and Jacob Araiza, with additional engineering from Joey Fraider, Grace Kay, Kathrynn Vettas and John Burton. The track was mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound.

For Vedder, the project arrives during a period when the Pearl Jam frontman has increasingly balanced his work with the band alongside community-focused initiatives and collaborative projects. While his recent years have included major touring commitments and Pearl Jam recordings, Better Believe stands apart as a purpose-built work tied to a civic and educational institution.

The involvement of Guitars Over Guns also places the spotlight on an organisation that has spent years developing mentorship programs through music and the arts. Founded to provide creative opportunities for young people, the organisation has expanded its reach through partnerships with educators, musicians and community leaders.

An important element of the release is its financial structure. All royalties earned by Vedder and his fellow songwriters from Better Believe will be directed to Guitars Over Guns. The decision ensures that proceeds generated by the song will be reinvested into the organisation’s youth development programs rather than distributed among the writers.

The Obama Presidential Center opening itself attracted an impressive line-up of performers and guests. Alongside Vedder and Guitars Over Guns, the celebrations featured appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Bono and The Edge of U2, The Roots and Christina Aguilera, underscoring the national significance of the event.

While celebrity performances often dominate headlines surrounding major public events, Better Believe distinguished itself through its collaborative origins and educational purpose. The song was not simply a performance for the occasion but a work created specifically for it, involving students, emerging artists and professional musicians working together throughout the writing and recording process.

With the song now available worldwide, Better Believe serves both as a commemorative piece for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center and as a lasting example of how established artists can use their platform to support the next generation of musicians. For Vedder, it represents another chapter in a career that continues to extend beyond the traditional boundaries of rock music.

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