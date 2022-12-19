Elon Musk Promises To Step Down As Twitter Grand Poobah If You Vote Him Out - Noise11.com

Twitter boss Elon Musk says he will step aside of Twitter uses vote him out and he has put up a poll to let you vote.

Musk posted, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Of course its all the usual Musk “smoke and mirrors”. By stepping down as CEO of Twitter Musk will still own the business. As the owner he will overrule any CEO he appoints so he effectively looking for a “punching bag” to cop the ferocity of the users for every bad idea.

Since Musk took over Twitter the misreading of the fanbase has impacted on his cash cow Tesla. Telsa Shares have fallen from $400 a year ago to $150 today. Since September 2022, just three months ago, Musk has managed to wipe half a trillion dollars off the value of the company, from $300 down to $150.

By all means, vote him out. He wouldn’t be putting up the poll if he didn’t want the inevitable answer so by all means, click away to perceive some part in “his downfall”. The reality is, he will remain boss regardless.

