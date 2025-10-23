Elton John's Rock Of The Westies Turns 50 - A Wild Ride From The Caribou Ranch Era - Noise11.com

When Rock Of The Westies hit shelves on 24 October 1975, Elton John was on top of the world. Less than five months after Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, the British superstar released his tenth studio album, a record that marked both a musical shift and the close of one of the most prolific creative periods in pop history.

Recorded at the legendary Caribou Ranch in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and produced once again by Gus Dudgeon, Rock Of The Westies arrived with the full force of Elton’s superstardom. The title was a playful nod to the western setting, a pun on “West of the Rockies”, but what came out of those mountain sessions was a tougher, funkier sound that reflected Elton’s desire for change.

After the deeply autobiographical Captain Fantastic, Elton wanted to shake up his band. Long-time rhythm section Nigel Olsson and Dee Murray were let go, replaced by drummer Roger Pope and bassist Kenny Passarelli. Guitarist Davey Johnstone and percussionist Ray Cooper remained, joined by guitarist Caleb Quaye and keyboardist James Newton Howard. Together, this lineup created a rawer, rock-driven energy that carried through the record.

The album’s lead single, Island Girl, powered straight to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, proving Elton could still dominate the charts at will. The follow-up single Grow Some Funk Of Your Own backed with I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) reached audiences early the next year, offering a contrast between swaggering funk-rock and introspective balladry.

Just as Captain Fantastic had done, Rock Of The Westies entered the Billboard 200 at number one, an achievement no other artist had managed at the time. It became Elton’s sixth consecutive US number one studio album, stretching back to 1972’s Honky Château, and reached number five in the UK. While its commercial momentum faded faster than some of his earlier works, the record captured Elton in full flight during the height of 1970s rock excess.

Critics were divided. Rolling Stone’s Stephen Holden called the songs “synthetic boogie” and dismissed much of the record as “glib” and “superficial”, singling out Feed Me as one of the few moments of lyrical depth. Others, like Robert Christgau, disagreed entirely. Writing in The Village Voice, Christgau hailed the album as containing some of Bernie Taupin’s finest lyrics and praised the “fiery temper” of tracks like Street Kids and Hard Luck Story.

Behind the scenes, Elton was building on his creative relationship with lyricist Bernie Taupin, which had already produced a run of classics including Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Bennie And The Jets. At this point, Elton was arguably the biggest star on the planet, and his live shows were becoming legendary for their theatrical flair and virtuosity.

The Rock Of The Westies sessions also featured guest appearances from funk-rock group Labelle and pop vocalist Kiki Dee, who would go on to record the global hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with Elton the following year.

Musically, the album leaned more toward groove-based rock and funk than the lush pop of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Tracks like Street Kids and Grow Some Funk Of Your Own pulsed with rhythmic confidence, while I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) revealed the emotional depth still at the heart of Elton’s songwriting.

Fifty years later, Rock Of The Westies stands as a snapshot of an artist pushing against his own success, eager to explore new sounds without losing the magic that made him a global phenomenon. It may not be the first title fans name among Elton’s masterpieces, but its bold experimentation and fearless spirit make it an essential chapter in his story.

Rock Of The Westies Track Listing

Side One

Medley (Yell Help – Wednesday Night – Ugly) – Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Davey Johnstone – 6:15

Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future) – 3:29

Island Girl – 3:42

Grow Some Funk Of Your Own – Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Davey Johnstone – 4:47

I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) – 5:27

Side Two

Street Kids – 6:25

Hard Luck Story – Ann Orson / Carte Blanche – 5:16

Feed Me – 4:00

Billy Bones And The White Bird – 4:25

Total running time: 43:39

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)