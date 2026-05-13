Elvis Costello's ‘All This Useless Beauty' Turns 30 As A Transitional Album Gains New Recognition - Noise11 Music News

Thirty years after its release, Elvis Costello’s 1996 album All This Useless Beauty is being reassessed as one of the pivotal records in his catalogue, marking the end of his long partnership with The Attractions and the close of his Warner Bros. era.

by Paul Cashmere

Released in 1996, All This Useless Beauty arrived at a crossroads moment for Elvis Costello. The album became his 17th studio record, his 10th and final album with The Attractions, and the last studio release delivered under his Warner Bros. Records contract. Three decades later, the album is increasingly viewed as a closing chapter to one of the most influential partnerships in British music, while also foreshadowing the collaborative direction Costello would pursue in the years that followed.

At the time of release, the album reached No. 28 in the UK and No. 53 on the Billboard 200, modest chart placings compared to Costello’s commercial peak years but significant in the context of a rapidly changing music industry. Britpop dominated British music in 1996, while alternative rock and post-grunge acts controlled much of the American market. Against that backdrop, Costello delivered a literate, orchestral and emotionally dense collection that resisted prevailing trends.

The project originally began in a very different form. Costello had conceived the record as a two-disc set titled A Case For Song, featuring compositions written for other artists and performed with an eclectic group of musicians inspired by his involvement in the 1995 Meltdown Festival. Although that concept was ultimately abandoned, traces of the idea remained throughout the finished album.

Several songs had already been recorded by other performers before Costello released his own versions. “The Other End Of The Telescope”, co-written with Aimee Mann, first appeared via ‘Til Tuesday. “All This Useless Beauty” and “I Want To Vanish” had been recorded by June Tabor, while “You Bowed Down” had already surfaced through Roger McGuinn.

Costello reunited with The Attractions for the sessions, recording in Dublin’s Windmill Lane Studios and London’s Westside Studios with producer Geoff Emerick and engineer Jon Jacobs. The line-up featured long-time collaborators Steve Nieve, Bruce Thomas and Pete Thomas, alongside guests including the Brodsky Quartet and Brian Eno.

The album also continued Costello’s songwriting partnership with Paul McCartney through “Shallow Grave”. Other songs were initially intended for outside artists. “Complicated Shadows” had been written with Johnny Cash in mind, while “Why Can’t A Man Stand Alone?” was pitched to Sam Moore. Neither artist ultimately recorded the material.

Commercially, the album’s release strategy was unusually ambitious. Six singles emerged from the project across the UK and US markets, including “It’s Time”, “Little Atoms”, “Distorted Angel”, “All This Useless Beauty” and “You Bowed Down”. Four singles were issued simultaneously as part of a short-lived promotional campaign where each release was deleted from sale only a week after launch.

Costello described the concept at the time as a “pop art project”, explaining: “The danger of making a record, particularly one that reconsiders older material, is that it’s too easy to define. Inside the easy definition, there’s all this life, melodies, ideas, loads of things.”

The strategy delivered mixed commercial results. “It’s Time” peaked at No. 58 on the UK Singles Chart, while “You Bowed Down” performed strongest in the United States, reaching No. 8 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

In retrospect, All This Useless Beauty occupies an unusual place within Costello’s catalogue. It lacks the commercial mythology attached to earlier albums such as This Year’s Model or Imperial Bedroom, yet its themes of artistic uncertainty, reinvention and legacy have become increasingly resonant with age. The title itself was reportedly intended sarcastically, reflecting Costello’s belief that the record might be overlooked on release.

That reassessment accelerated in 2001 when Rhino Records expanded the album with a bonus disc featuring demos, collaborations and songs written for other performers. The reissue further highlighted how deeply connected the project was to Costello’s broader songwriting network during the 1980s and 1990s. Tracks linked to Roy Orbison, Aaron Neville and Johnny Cash reinforced the extent of Costello’s reach beyond his own recordings.

The album was later reissued again after Universal Music Group acquired Costello’s catalogue in 2006, ensuring its continued circulation for a newer generation of listeners discovering the later stages of The Attractions era.

Thirty years on, All This Useless Beauty stands as both an ending and a transition point. Within months of the album’s release, Costello would move into increasingly experimental territory, collaborating across classical, jazz and chamber music projects. For The Attractions, however, the record effectively closed a chapter that began in the late 1970s and helped define the sound of British new wave and sophisticated pop songwriting.

Track Listing: All This Useless Beauty

“The Other End Of The Telescope” (Costello, Aimee Mann)

“Little Atoms”

“All This Useless Beauty”

“Complicated Shadows”

“Why Can’t A Man Stand Alone?”

“Distorted Angel”

“Shallow Grave” (MacManus, Paul McCartney)

“Poor Fractured Atlas”

“Starting To Come To Me”

“You Bowed Down”

“It’s Time”

“I Want To Vanish”

2001 Bonus Disc

“Almost Ideal Eyes”

“My Dark Life” (with Brian Eno)

“That Day Is Done” (with The Fairfield Four)

“What Do I Do Now?”

“The Bridge I Burned”

“It’s Time”

“Complicated Shadows”

“You Bowed Down”

“Mistress And Maid”

“Distorted Angel”

“World’s Great Optimist”

“The Only Flame In Town”

“The Comedians”

“The Days Take Care Of Everything”

“Hidden Shame”

“Why Can’t A Man Stand Alone”

“Distorted Angel” (Tricky Remix)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)