Empire Of The Sun Release Alive (Reimagined) EP - Noise11.com

Empire Of The Sun have revisited one of the defining moments of their catalogue with the release of Alive (Reimagined) EP, a new collection that reframes their 2013 global hit through five contemporary remixes designed for modern dancefloors while preserving the emotional core that made the original endure.

The EP centres on Alive, the lead single from Empire Of The Sun’s second album Ice On The Dune, a record that marked a significant evolution for the Australian duo of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore. Originally released in 2013, Alive became one of the group’s most recognisable works, achieving five times Platinum certification in Australia, Platinum status in multiple international territories, and Gold in the United States. It topped Billboard’s Dance Club chart, amassed more than 700 million streams globally, and found new audiences through high profile placements including the FIFA 14 video game.

With Alive (Reimagined) EP, Empire Of The Sun invite a diverse group of producers to reinterpret the song across different shades of electronic music. The project moves fluidly between styles, from emotive trance influences to darker, propulsive club forms, reflecting the song’s adaptability across a decade of changing dance culture.

German duo DJ HEARTSTRING deliver a remix rooted in trance and high emotion, stretching the euphoric qualities of the original into a sweeping, kinetic form. Brazilian superstar Alok takes the track in a heavier direction, leaning into tension and drive while maintaining the melodic architecture that has always defined Alive. The result is a version engineered for late night festival stages and large scale club systems.

One of the most anticipated reinterpretations comes from SG Lewis, whose extended remix channels the atmosphere of an early morning club floor. Built around pulsing rhythms and sharp, cutting synths, his version is immersive and hypnotic, drawing on his deep connection to club culture. SG Lewis has built a reputation as one of the most in demand producers of his generation, with collaborations spanning Dua Lipa, Elton John, Clairo, Raye and Nile Rodgers. His career has bridged pop and underground dance music, a balance that makes his contribution to Alive (Reimagined) EP a natural fit.

Rounding out the EP are previously released fan favourite remixes from Zedd and David Guetta. Both producers bring their instantly recognisable approaches, transforming Alive into vibrant, high energy versions that have already resonated with global audiences. Their inclusion reinforces the song’s status as a modern electronic standard, capable of being reshaped without losing its identity.

When Alive first appeared, it represented a turning point for Empire Of The Sun following the success of their debut album Walking On A Dream. While that record introduced the duo as inventive synth pop storytellers, Ice On The Dune expanded their scope into larger scale production and ambitious visual worlds. Alive became central to that shift, anchored by an uplifting hook that has since become a defining chant for fans.

Empire Of The Sun formed in 2007, bringing together Steele of The Sleepy Jackson and Littlemore of Pnau. Their 2008 debut Walking On A Dream was a breakthrough, earning multiple ARIA Awards and international success with tracks including Walking On A Dream and We Are The People. Subsequent albums Ice On The Dune and Two Vines reinforced their global profile, alongside major festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and beyond.

After an extended hiatus, the duo returned in 2024 with Ask That God, opening a new chapter supported by a sold out world tour and renewed creative momentum. That broader context gives Alive (Reimagined) EP additional weight, positioning it as both a celebration of past achievements and a bridge to the present.

Alive (Reimagined) EP is out now via EMI Music Australia.

Tracklisting

Alive

Alive (Alok Extended Remix)

Alive (SG Lewis Extended Remix)

Alive (DJ HEARTSTRING Extended Remix)

Alive (Zedd Remix)

Alive (David Guetta Remix)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)