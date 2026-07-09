Engelbert Humperdinck Celebrates 90 With A Masterclass Performance In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

Engelbert Humperdinck proved why he remains one of popular music’s enduring live performers, delivering a sold out Celebration Tour performance at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall that showcased a remarkable voice, genuine musicianship and six decades of Australian touring history.

by Paul Cashmere

For 2,500 fans at a sold out Hamer Hall on Wednesday night, Engelbert Humperdinck demonstrated that longevity in live performance is built on craft rather than technology. The 90 year old icon delivered his Melbourne Celebration Tour performance backed by a five piece band, without backing tapes or pre recorded vocal assistance, relying instead on experience, personality and a voice that, while naturally changed with age, remains capable of carrying a room.

The Melbourne concert highlighted something increasingly uncommon in contemporary touring. At a time when many arena and theatre productions depend heavily on programmed elements and vocal support, Engelbert Humperdinck’s performance was driven by live musicianship and direct audience connection. His voice has inevitably deepened over the decades, taking on a weathered, gravelly quality, but that maturity has added emotional weight to songs that have become part of popular music’s catalogue over nearly 60 years.

For Australian audiences, the concert also reflected Engelbert’s longstanding relationship with the country. The legendary singer has toured Australia regularly since the 1960s and now has personal ties here through his son Scott and grandchildren, who live in Australia. That connection was evident throughout the evening as he mixed storytelling with music, creating the kind of rapport that only decades of performing can produce.

Among the evening’s surprises were previews of new material. Engelbert Humperdinck introduced the original song I’ve Got You, along with a version of Faithfully, the Journey classic that will feature on his forthcoming album of contemporary interpretations of songs from the 1980s.

One of the night’s most affecting moments came with Don’t Let The Old Man In, the song written by Toby Keith after a conversation with Clint Eastwood following a round of golf. Humperdinck recounted the story of how Eastwood explained that he never allows himself to think like an old man, an outlook that inspired Keith’s composition. Coming from a performer who has reached 90 while continuing to tour internationally, the song carried an authenticity that extended beyond the lyrics.

Equally moving was How I Love You, which Engelbert Humperdinck dedicated to his late wife Patricia. The performance transformed the theatre into a deeply personal space, with the singer allowing the emotion of the song to speak for itself.

Humperdinck also reflected on the unexpected resurgence of A Man Without Love, which returned to the charts in 2022 after being featured in the television series Moon Knight. He spoke enthusiastically about introducing the classic to a new generation of listeners, illustrating how streaming and television continue to reshape the lifespan of catalogue recordings.

His trademark humour remained intact throughout the evening, with a steady stream of well rehearsed one liners drawing regular laughter from the audience. Those lighter moments balanced a set that celebrated the songs which established him as one of the defining vocalists of his era.

The performance moved confidently through favourites including After The Lovin’, Spanish Eyes, Quando, Quando, Quando, The Last Waltz and Release Me (And Let Me Love Again). A medley featuring Sweetheart, There Goes My Everything, Another Time Another Place and Les Bicyclettes De Belsize reinforced the depth of a catalogue that continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

For the encore, Engelbert Humperdinck closed with My Way, the Paul Anka composition forever associated with Frank Sinatra. It was a fitting finale for an artist whose own career has become synonymous with enduring professionalism. Dressed in his signature Versace robe, he handed red velvet handkerchiefs into the crowd and spent several minutes shaking hands with fans gathered at the front of the stage before taking his final bow.

There is inevitably discussion whenever veteran performers continue touring into their later years, particularly around whether they can still deliver at the standard audiences expect. Melbourne’s performance answered that question convincingly. Humperdinck may no longer possess the effortless vocal power of his youth, but he remains fit, articulate and fully engaged with both his music and his audience. More importantly, he continues to perform live in the truest sense of the word.

The Celebration Tour now continues across Australia, offering audiences a rare opportunity to witness one of popular music’s genuine legends still performing with authenticity, humour and remarkable commitment. In an era increasingly shaped by technology, Engelbert Humperdinck’s Melbourne concert served as a reminder that the fundamentals of live entertainment remain unchanged when placed in the hands of a true professional.

Setlist

Welcome To My World

Am I That Easy To Forget

Last Of The Romantics

A Man Without Love

After The Lovin’

Spanish Eyes

A Man Without Love

Don’t Let The Old Man In

I’ve Got You

Faithfully

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

How I Love You

Old Time Rock And Roll

The Last Waltz

Sweetheart / There Goes My Everything / Another Time Another Place / Les Bicyclettes De Belsize

Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)

Encore:

My Way

Upcoming Tour Dates

10 July, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre

12 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre

14 July, Sydney, State Theatre

Tickets: https://www.mellenevents.com.au/whats-on

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